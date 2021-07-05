TRAVERSE CITY — In between pit-spitting contests, Ferris wheel rides and hitting the beer tent, National Cherry Festival attendees who haven’t already done so can get their COVID-19 vaccine.
A vaccination station will be set up in the Open Space in the food court area. Clinics will be held Tuesday through Saturday, with various clinic times posted on the festival website at cherryfestival.org. No appointment is needed.
The station is set up in conjunction with the Grand Traverse County Health Department and the city of Traverse City, said Kat Paye, executive director of the festival.
“We thought it was a good idea to offer this to our guests,” Paye said.
Cara Eule, health program coordinator for the GTCHD, said holding clinics at festivals and community events is a model that other health departments in the region are following.
“As we shift away from large-scale clinics we are looking for ways to get out into the community, rather than expecting people to come to us,” Eule said. “The Cherry Festival is also an opportunity to offer vaccines to visitors to our area.”
The festival is also a good match for that hard-to-reach 20-49 age group, Eule said.
As vaccination rates at pop-up clinics have declined the health department is reaching for that “high-hanging fruit,” said Emmy Schumacher, public information officer. She is not really sure how many people will take advantage of the chance to get a vaccine.
“We’re doing this to possibly reach those few and far between people who say, ‘I’m here and I’m going to get my vaccine,’” Schumacher said.
Michigan is working to get to that target 70 percent vaccination rate and announced last week that about $5 million would be given out in sweepstakes drawings to those residents who are vaccinated. Those 18 and older who have had at least one shot qualify for a $2 million jackpot, a $1 million prize and 30 daily drawings of $50,000. Those 12- to 17-year-olds who’ve been vaccinated are eligible for one of nine scholarships valued at $55,000 each.
The state COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard shows that about 62 percent of Michigan residents 16 and older have had at least a first dose of the vaccine. In Grand Traverse County that rate rises to nearly 68 percent.
Schumacher points to Ohio, which saw a rise in those getting vaccinated after announcing a high-dollar jackpot and college scholarships. Other states have had mixed results.
“Obviously any kind of incentive is a good thing, so hopefully it will have an effect,” Schumacher said.
Paye said festival organizers have gotten lots of calls from people asking if they need to be vaccinated to attend the festival or if they need to wear a mask, Paye said. Vaccination is encouraged, but not required, and wearing a mask is up to the individual, she said.
“We are following the guidelines of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the Grand Traverse County Health Department,” Paye said.
On June 22 the state opened to 100 percent capacity and residents are no longer required to wear masks.
Festivalgoers can choose between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which can be given to those 18 and up, and the Pfizer vaccine, which can be given to those 12 and up, who must be with a parent or guardian.
The health department’s cold chain manager will make sure the vaccines are kept at the right temperature in what is expected to be a warm week.
The Cherry Fest was canceled last year because of COVID-19, as were so many events.
“For me, Cherry Festival represents, in a lot of ways, a return to normalcy,” Eule said. “Getting vaccinated helps us move forward toward that goal.”