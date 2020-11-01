TRAVERSE CITY — Instruction moves online Monday for Traverse City Central High School students after officials learned of a school-associated case of the novel coronavirus.
The Nov. 2 remote learning day, plus the Nov. 3 election-related school holiday means students and staff won't return to campus until Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to a Traverse City Area Public Schools statement. This gives the district time to do additional deep cleaning, and for the Grand Traverse County Health Department to notify any close contacts who may need to take additional health measures, the statement reads.
All school-sponsored events and activities are canceled, and students and staff are asked to stay home. Breakfast and lunch for Central High School students will be available at Eastern Elementary School from 7-8 a.m. on Nov. 2 at the side entrance labeled “Extended Day Parking.”
This is the third case of COVID-19 associated with the school. The district's cumulative exposures were at 10 on Sunday, with three cases associated with West Senior High School, two at East Middle School and one each at Courtade and Cherry Knoll Elementary schools.
The health department additionally announced a potential public exposure at The Gym on Park Drive in Traverse City during the following times:
- Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 4-7 a.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29, from 4-7 a.m.
Community members are reminded to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 illness, which include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, and to practice hand-washing, social distancing and mask-wearing.
