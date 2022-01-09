TRAVERSE CITY — A new wave of COVID-19 washing over northern Michigan has resurrected concerns the virus could irreversibly damage Indigenous communities’ most precious cultural and historic resources: elders.

COVID-19 is particularly more lethal among older adults than other age groups, and according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, especially Indigenous elders. American Indian or Alaska Natives are over three times more likely to be hospitalized for the virus and twice as likely to die from it.

For Anishinaabek communities, the loss of an elder has devastating impacts on the community, not only from the loss of a loved one, but the cultural and living knowledge that goes with them.

Tealeigh Sloma, 26, said that the increase of covid cases in Michigan worries her with the threat of losing more elders, which could wipe out irreplaceable pieces of knowledge for Anishinaabek tribes and those, like her, trying to reclaim their culture.

For the past year she has been studying Anishinaabemowin under elder Isabelle Osawamick, at the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe over Zoom one-on-one calls.

“Our elders are so precious, I am so fortunate to be learning from her,’’ Sloma said.

Anishinaabemowin is Osawamick’s first language, “she really pulls the language from memory from those who passed it down to her,” during lessons, Sloma explained that not only is she learning how to speak the language, but is given life lessons, teachings, and knowledge.

“That is all embodied in the language, I’ve really learned the heart behind Anishinaabemowin,” she said.

After she lost her nokomis (grandmother), GTB elder, Elizabeth-baa Crockett, to COVID-19 last spring, Sloma said she felt compelled to learn Anishinaabemowin and reconnect with her culture because “the time is vital, but especially during a pandemic.”

Sloma said her grandmother was stripped of her cultural identity when she was young by laws and government policies that made it illegal for Native Americans to practice their culture or religion, including Residential Boarding Schools that operated nationwide.

“Our languages and cultures, and sacred teachings have gone through centuries of oppression, and we have people within the community possessing the knowledge that was able to make it out, but they’re passing away, it’s really devastating,” Sloma said.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks — the seven-day positive rate in Michgian jumped to 31.49% as of Jan. 5 — is a cause for concern for officials at the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the tribe has taken strong steps to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and to protect the community by implementing proactive policies, such as aggressive testing and vaccination availability.

As previously reported by the Record-Eagle, GTB has been among those leading in the region to roll out availability for newly approved COVID-19 vaccinations to those eligible, which included GTB elders 55 and over.

Health administrator GTB’s health clinic, Soumit Pendharker said in the new year, GTB officials already tracked an increase in COVID cases. During the two testing days — Monday and Tuesday — they recorded 21 new cases.

“We’ve never had a day like this throughout the whole pandemic,” Pendharker said.

Pendharker also said in the last two weeks the clinic has seen a slight increase of COVID-19 cases in patients younger than 21.

“Elders remain vulnerable but especially in this pandemic,” Pendharker said, adding that especially in increase of new cases and infections, it is important for the community to stay vigilant with the new variant.

Anishinaabek elders, Tom Binesiwegiizhig and his wife Karen Kay-Peters said they both did what they felt was right to protect themselves and their community. They were among some of the first vaccinated by GTB’s health clinic in December 2020.

“We needed to do what we could, because we’re elders,” Binesiwgiizhig said. “We also did what we felt was to keep our community safe.”

He said recently the community has lost a lot of important language, faith and culture keepers.

“There is a significant impact in our communities with these losses,” Binesiwegiizhig said.

GTB is increasing testing at all health clinics within its six-county service area, and is currently giving at-home-testing kits to citizens and community members. Pendharker said people should test at home before joining family events, or visiting, especially with GTB’s elders.

Vaccinations and boosters remain a priority for GTB because “data and research shows that vaccines play a vital role in the severity of impact the virus may have,” Pendharker said.

When Peters contracted COVID in October, she had already received her booster, and was sick for about three weeks.

She sought monoclonal therapy at Charlevoix Hospital — more than an hour from where she and Binesiwegiizhig live — because it wasn’t offered at GTB yet, and the treatment wasn’t available in Grand Rapids.

They were told by medical staff that there were 600 patients in front of her, Peters wasn’t sure she would receive the treatment in the 10-day window for it to be effective.

She was told the night before that window closed that she could receive the treatment the next morning.

“I’m still not at 100 percent,” Peters said. “I still have a slime in my cough.”

GTB now offers two monoclonal antibody therapies, including Sotrovimab, the only antibody therapy that effectively treats the omicron variant.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses.

Pendharker said the tribe is fortunate to offer this care for their patients, especially because Michigan’s current supply of antibodies is growing tighter to access.

“We’ve administered the therapy to about nine patients now, and we’re seeing good results,” Pendharker said.

The tribe also received Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid, last week, which has been shown to reduce hospitalizations and severe illness significantly. GTB’s health clinic will use Paxlovid, along with the antibody therapies for patients onsite and those who have tested positive within 10 days.

“These treatments are vital,” Pendharker said. “And we are very fortunate to be able to have more tools to offer our patients who are sick with the coronavirus.”