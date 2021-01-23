TRAVERSE CITY — Looking for potentially debilitating and deadly pathogens in sewage is nothing new, as health organizations around the world use it to look for polio.
But it’s rarely done in the U.S., and with a virus as new as pandemic culprit SARS-CoV-2 there’s even more to learn, said Susan Peters, a waterborne disease epidemiologist with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
That’s the idea behind a pilot project looking for the virus in wastewater collected from 20 municipal sewer systems across the state, she said, Traverse City among them.
“There’s a lot of different labs and sites kind of all doing the same thing at the same time and even internationally as well, so yeah it’s building upon existing technology but yet it’s a new emerging field in the sense that it’s a new virus, not a lot is known yet about how much virus people shed,” she said.
From late October through December, Traverse City monitored wastewater at eight different locations for genes that are part of the SARS-CoV2 virus. CARES Act funds through the state paid for the up to $172,000 grant, and it’s part of a nationwide pilot study on surveillance of the coronavirus in wastewater.
Dan Thorell, Grand Traverse County Health Department environmental health director, said they found COVID-19 in the water — which was not unexpected. Grand Traverse County has had 3,756 cases since the start of the outbreak, and infected people can start shedding COVID-19 in feces up to seven days before their symptoms show up.
That gives an advantage over typical testing methods, Peters said. Patients then might not seek out medical help for a few days, and getting results could take a few more. So finding rising viral levels in sewage, while too broad to identify individual cases, can provide an early warning to local health officials that the illness is spreading.
“That’s definitely the idea, and the goal of the project is to, at the local level and individual site level, compare not only positive or negative results from wastewater, but also the amounts of virus found in the wastewater samples to confirm clinical cases and the positivity rate of clinical tests,” she said.
Peters, who spoke earlier while testing and data collection was still ongoing, said early analyses showed some correlation between rising amounts of the virus in wastewater samples and rising case numbers in the community.
Just how to use that data remains to be seen, Peters said. For one thing, finding lots of the virus in municipal sewage when a pandemic is at its peak is hardly surprising. The real value is likely when cases are low to nil but starting to rise to provide that early warning. It could also help as cases start to decrease post-peak — test results in wastewater should correspondingly drop, and data suggesting increasing transmission could help isolate pockets where containment efforts need redoubling.
That’s easily done when looking at the sewage outfalls from large residential complexes like college dorms, congregate care facilities or nursing homes, Peters said.
Thorell said in those cases, rising numbers could be the impetus to test, quarantine and treat residents.
It’s too late to provide early warning for this pandemic, but scientists are trying to determine the threshold for a potential warning of future disease spikes.
“You could warn the healthcare system, Munson Hospital, say hey we’re detecting large amounts of these virus particles in wastewater, say ‘here, it’s coming you better get ready,’” said Thorell.
Another advantage over individual testing is that anyone who uses the system is providing anonymized data, whether they get swabbed or not, Peters said. That means even people who resist getting medical care or may only get tested if they know they’ve been exposed or feel sick are part of the study.
Thorell says any communicable disease will be found at a certain background level in wastewater, and the data collected is helping scientists understand just how much COVID in the wastewater is cause for concern.
“We have other sources of data regarding COVID that this could be potentially compared to, to see how it does correlate.”
Final reports and data are expected from Michigan’s pilot project by Feb. 15, said Lynn Sutfin, an MDHHS spokesperson.
Thorell expects that the nationwide dataset that includes Traverse City will be used in peer-reviewed research, and adds that even getting labs set up to do this type of surveillance is valuable.
“It’s nice to be able to have a tool to give little bit of warning, especially for the health care system because of the tax it puts on [them].”
The technology can be extended to other diseases, Thorell said.
That could be particularly useful for beach monitoring programs, as past testing showed the presence and amount of E. coli bacteria. The same equipment used in the pilot project can pinpoint the source — human or wildlife — by looking for other markers.
“The equipment that we got out of this, which is at the wastewater treatment plant lab ... we have plans to use that for other things,” he said.