TRAVERSE CITY — The medical director for District Health Department No. 10 found herself explaining to a board member Friday that there is not a microchip in the COVID-19 vaccine.
It’s not that the board member — who is pro-vaccine — believed such a myth, said Dr. Jennifer Morse. She didn’t. But Morse was asked to dispel the rumor that the vaccine is a way for the government to implant microchips in people, she said.
“There’s a lot of fear and there’s a lot of people who are intentionally spreading fear about the vaccine,” Morse said. “It’s really heartbreaking that these types of rumors are being spread. It’s difficult to counteract those kinds of beliefs.”
That and other fallacies about the vaccine persist amid the third spike of COVID-19 that is hitting northern Michigan and prompting Munson Healthcare to once again restrict visitors to its hospitals.
Hospitalizations of those with the virus have doubled during the past two weeks following a spike in community spread of the virus and its variants, according to information from Munson. On Monday there were 71 patients hospitalized across the Munson Healthcare system, with 31 of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department also announced Monday that two cases of a variant of the virus that was discovered in the United Kingdom have been identified in county residents. Case investigations and contact tracing have been completed, a press release stated. A 14-day quarantine — without the option of ending early — is required for any close contacts of people who’ve been infected with the variant.
The U.K. variant was first seen in the U.S. in December and is transmitted faster and more easily than two other known variants, according to the CDC. Viral experts in the U.K. report that it is associated with a higher risk of death than the other variants, though more studies are needed before that can be determined, the CDC reported.
The South African and Brazil variants have also been in the U.S. since the end of January. Preliminary studies by the CDC indicate antibodies generated by the three authorized vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are effective against the variants.
Spring break travel also is impacting the region, Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson’s chief medical officer, said in a press release.
“We all want this pandemic to end, but COVID-19 continues to be a serious public health threat, and as a health system we are here to meet all patient care needs in our communities,” Nefcy stated in the release. “Our visitation restrictions are an important step to keeping everyone safe and ensuring our healthcare system can continue to maintain normal operations.”
Obstetric, pediatric, end of life and patients who are intellectually or developmentally disabled or have other cognitive impairments may have visitors; details can be found at Munsonhealthcare.org. Overnight stays are for obstetric and pediatric patients only, unless approved by the patient’s care team.
All approved visitors will be screened and must give their name and phone number for contact tracing, if needed. A Munson-issued mask is required and visitors must maintain social distancing and follow other COVID guidelines.
Elective surgeries are still being done, said Brian Lawson, Munson’s communications director.
Morse said that many of those who are now testing positive for the virus and being hospitalized are younger people.
Positivity rates for those who are 65 and older, including those in long-term care facilities has not gone up, which can likely be credited to vaccines, she said.
Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said of the 700 people who tested positive in his four-county district from March 1-24, the average age was 36, with 21 percent 13 to 19 years old.
Those people who have not yet had the opportunity to get vaccinated should, Meyerson said, especially now that cases are again on the rise.
“Certainly our cases now are looking more like November,” Meyerson said. “Will they plateau off, or will it be worse? We don’t know.”
A severe and prolonged COVID spike that started in November overwhelmed hospitals across the nation and is blamed for the deaths of more than 4,000 people per day for several days.
On April 5 the vaccine becomes available in Michigan for anyone older than 16. DHD No. 10 has already opened to that group based on vaccine availability and as of Monday morning, 516 16- and 17-year-olds were signed up in the 10-county district. The state vaccine dashboard shows there are 12,721 16- to 19-year-olds in the district.
In general, younger people are more hesitant to get vaccinated, Morse said. It could be that they are more skeptical or they have concerns about the vaccine itself. They also may be in good health and don’t think they need it, she said.
“Whereas our older people were so excited and so eager to get vaccinated,” she said.
There is a lot of anti-vaccine information going around the community, which DHD No. 10 and others have had to respond to. Her fears are that vaccination rates will slow even as variant cases are on the rise and that may have some bad consequences.
At a town hall last week Meyerson answered questions about whether the vaccine alters DNA or causes autism or infertility — all of which are false.
“I’m concerned about vaccine hesitancy,” he said. “There’s also a lot of people out there who do want to get the vaccine and they’ve been waiting patiently.”