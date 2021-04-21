TRAVERSE CITY — Those who want a vaccine likely will be able to get one easily, possibly the same day as the region’s waiting lines shrink, according to area heath experts.
Grand Traverse County residents may see instant appointments starting next week, said Wendy Hirschenberger, the county’s Health Officer.
“We are currently working through our last of those in the queue,” she said.
Residents in District No. 10 region already can find immediate openings available, said Medical Director Jennifer Morse.
First-dose clinics will expand to 16-plus-year-old students at high schools in Kingsley, Buckley, West and Central, plus a number of upcoming clinics will allow for walk-ins, including one Saturday at Elk Rapids High School from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re feeling a shift as well — our waiting list is nonexistent at this point,” said Lisa Peacock, the health officer for both Benzie-Leelanau District and Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
Public health officials urged people to get the vaccine, and addressed hesitancy issues at a weekly press conference Tuesday.
Peacock asked employers to encourage their employees to get vaccinated ahead of the busy summer season as a way to avoid the “pauses” and quarantine schedule juggling, and encouraged the community as a whole to gird against the influx of visitors.
“We know we’ll be seeing lots of people in our area,” Peacock said. “We want our community to be fully vaccinated before they arrive.”
However, requiring employees to vaccinate — even in the Munson Healthcare system — is not on the horizon as a matter of administrative and legal procedure with the vaccine’s emergency-use provision, said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare’s chief medical officer.
Currently 87.5 percent of doctors in the system are vaccinated; 70 percent of Munson employees overall are vaccinated, including new hires.
This rate is higher than the state average as health care workers “understand the toll” the virus takes, Nefcy said. “They see the morbidity and mortality in their daily work.”
Morse encouraged people to consider the risk versus rewards, as COVID-19 leaves organ damage in 20-40 percent of its suffers and “you never know who is going to die.”
“Putting off getting vaccinated is really a gamble,” Morse said.
Munson Medical Center has heard from some critics about the hospital’s use of requiring proof of vaccine in expanding the visitors policy, but it has been a positive thing for the families allowed a little more access to their loved ones, said Dianne Michalek, Munson Healthcare spokeswoman.
Also — unlike the the beginning of the pandemic — rapid-result COVID-19 testing is also expanding into most Munson Health Care clinics where asymptomatic patients will now be able to get the 15-minute result test.
More people should get tested, Morse said, as the area continues to be plagued by high positivity rates of the virus.
“Our rates are extremely high — much higher than the state average. One way to get that down will be through more testing, but we also want to find everyone that is positive,” Morse said. “It’s a black eye on the community right now, so we’d like to get that down.”
They reported a mixed bag of other COVID-19 related milestones:
- Munson Medical Center on Tuesday had 100 patients hospitalized for the virus — a pandemic high.
- Grand Traverse County reached a zenith of active cases at 1,240, and there were four deaths in the county in the last week.
- GTC relaunched the PEG survey system to help with contact tracing to keep up with the larger case volume.
- GTC vaccination rate overall is 56.5 percent.