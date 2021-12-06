TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan hospitals were pushed to at least 75 percent capacity with hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Monday, according state data.

There are 902 inpatient beds in northern Michigan, 672 of which were occupied by the time hospitals reported numbers to state officials Monday. Of those beds, 647 were occupied by adults.

The same numbers showed only 20 of 166 ICU beds were available in the region.

That spike in hospitalizations pushed Munson Healthcare to another record with 148 inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients in the network’s six hospitals — 88 of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

That was a 15-patient increase from Friday at the Traverse City hospital, numbers which were already taking hospital officials by surprise, since they didn’t expect to see a surge in cases from Thanksgiving until this week.

The increasing number of hospitalizations arrives as a fourth wave of the pandemic virus struck Michigan, driving the state’s daily new infections to worst-in-the-nation status. As previously reported, Munson Healthcare remains in pandemic response plan stage “red,” which means they are at capacity.

Munson Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Dianne Michalek said last week that the hospital wouldn’t turn anyone away but officials are currently asking the state for additional resources.

Meanwhile, District Health Department #10 added a fourth location in Cadillac to its list of COVID-19 testing clinics, according to a press release.

The new location is open from 1 to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, located in the parking lot at 521 Cobb St. in Cadillac in conjunction with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health.

Other testing locations include locations in Kalkaska County, Newago County and Mecosta County.

The Kalkaska and Fremont locations are being provided by the health department’s partners as a courtesy at no cost; however, the testing at all locations is free and no ID or insurance is required.

“As more people are seeking COVID-19 testing, we recognized the need for more access to testing within our communities,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer in a release.

“Our goal is to try and add additional testing clinics in other counties within our jurisdiction that may not have adequate access to testing elsewhere.”

Rapid antigen and PCR testing is available at clinics, with results typically available for rapid antigen tests within 30 to 60 minutes and PCR results typically available within 72 hours.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they will receive a text from DHD#10 asking them to complete a survey so case investigation and contact tracing can begin.

All COVID-19 testing is performed by Honu Management Group, a company contracted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to provide COVID-19 testing at clinics throughout the state.

Participants must register with Honu prior to receiving COVID-19 testing and can pre-register online at the following links:

Pre-registration does not give participants a specific testing time and all clinics are first come, first served.

The health department staff is asking that people do not line up early to clinic times and that they stay in their vehicles until a staff member comes to them for paperwork and testing.

Clinics end promptly at the stated time or when at capacity, which is when the number of cars in line meets the clinic’s ability to perform testing during clinic hours.

For questions about test results, call Honu at 866-809-8282. Or, for all other COVID-19 questions or concerns, call 88-217-3904, email covid@dhd10.org or visit www.dhd10.org/schedule.