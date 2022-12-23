TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula remains at a very low community risk level for spread of COVID-19, officials are saying.

But that isn’t the case for Michigan nursing homes. Some facilities are beginning to show signs of increased spread, including a “significant winter surge,” according to the AARP this month.

“We can’t stress enough how important it is for nursing home residents and staff to be up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Paula D. Cunningham, state director of AARP, in a press release. “The bivalent booster is needed for full protection.

“Increased vaccination rates will help us mitigate this surge as we head deeper into the winter.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 14,323 new cases of COVID-19 this week. That represents an increase from the first week of this month, when there were 11,918 new cases in the state, and the last week of November, when there were 8,831 new cases reported.

Those figures include both confirmed and suspected cases, although the rise of at-home testing has meant many new cases are unreported.

Yet, even when accounting for only confirmed cases, COVID-19 levels have been rising for five consecutive weeks, according to Bridge Michigan.

As of Tuesday, confirmed cases were at 11,074, a 9-percent increase from the prior week.

Munson Healthcare on Thursday reported a total of 24 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across their system. That includes 17 patients at Munson Medical Center. Reports last week indicated an average in the teens.

Between late November and early December, the number of residential COVID-19 cases in nursing homes was up 63 percent nationwide, and the rate of staff cases was up 70 percent, according to the AARP.

The cumulative number of cases in Michigan, since the start of the pandemic, is climbing close to 3 million, and 40,657 people have died from the virus, according to the state count.

The state also reported 100 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, down 31 percent from the 147 reported last week. Of the reported deaths, 68 occurred in December, 22 in November and 13 in October.

For the year, there have been 8,808 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, down from 15,009 in 2021 and 13,020 in 2020.

Michigan now has two western Upper Peninsula counties — Dickinson and Menominee — that are considered “high” risk for the spread of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends everyone in a “high” risk county wear a mask in public, regardless of their health or vaccination status. Last week, Schoolcraft County, also in the Upper Peninsula, was rated “high” risk.

Despite the overall trends of increasing cases, the rate of infections is far lower than it was in January, when as many as 5,000 COVID-19-positive people were in hospitals. Nearly 4,400 people died from COVID-19 in January and February, nearly half of the 2022 total.