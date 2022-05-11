TRAVERSE CITY — Getting to the end of a pandemic and the normalization of a disease is often a bumpy road fraught with ups and downs.

“We’ve gone from crisis mode to managing disease in our community,” said Mike Lahey, deputy health officer with the Grand Traverse County Health Department.

Those ups and downs of COVID-19 will likely continue, he said, but resources are available to manage it — testing and vaccination clinics, n95 masks and home test kits.

“It’s been a long daunting process of COVID disrupting our lives,” Lahey said. “We want resources to be available so people can manage their lives with as little disruption as possible to their work lives, their school lives and their home lives.”

As of May 5, the latest figures available, the county had a positivity rate of 14.9 percent, with the MI Safe Start Map showing nearly all of Michigan is in the highest risk category. The highest positivity rate of 30 percent was seen during the surge that peaked in mid-December.

On Monday Munson Healthcare had 23 patients hospitalized with COVID-19; of the 21 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, nine were in ICU — two of them on ventilators.

Dianne Michalek, Munson’s vice president of communications, said many of those in ICU are elderly patients with underlying conditions, with 78 percent fully vaccinated.

The health department has moved its clinic site from the Cherryland Center to Logan’s Place West Business Plaza at 3287B Racquet Club Dr., where testing and vaccinations will take place two or three days a week.

The uptick in cases is likely caused by several subvariants of omicron. The mutations in these subvariants can make them marginally more transmissible from person to person and have enabled subvariants to spread widely, only to be overtaken by a slightly more transmissible subvariant within a few weeks. Then the process repeats.

Fortunately, the illnesses caused by omicron have typically been less severe than those caused by previous variants — a pattern that seems to hold for all the subvariants studied so far.

Although the current vaccines and boosters aren’t quite as successful in protecting against omicron as they are against earlier variants, they will generally protect people from severe disease if they are infected by one of the new subvariants.

Michalek said there could be one of two scenarios at work in the current outbreak. One is that more people are doing home tests and not reporting the results. That means the rate could be higher than what is reported, she said.

“We also believe that people think it’s seasonal allergies or a sore throat,” Michalek said. “There are two dynamics at play here and it’s hard to know.”

Symptoms being seen with the subvariants are sneezing, coughing and sore throat, but also fatigue and dizziness. Michalek said people should really pay attention to the sore throat as it seems to be a more common indicator of COVID positivity.

Strep throat is also being seen, so Michalek encourages people to get tested.

Lahey agreed it is difficult to know the extent of the outbreak as lots of at-home tests are being used. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people to report their results to their local health department, but it is not required.

Lahey said the health department’s focus is on congregant settings not conducive to an outbreak such as long-term nursing home facilities, assisted living homes, schools and daycare centers.

If people are sick they should stay home and make their best effort not to infect anyone else, he said.

An increase in cases in Munson staff is being seen, but it’s not significant enough that the hospital has to change its procedures or services, she said.

Visitors are still required to wear masks as Munson follows Centers for Disease Control guidelines and Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations.

Michalek said COVID has been unpredictable throughout the pandemic and there is no way to tell what will happen in the current uptick.

“We wish we had a crystal ball but we just don’t know enough about the variants or how they’re going to act,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.