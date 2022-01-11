TRAVERSE CITY — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is rising at Munson Healthcare, with 13 new inpatients admitted across the network’s six hospitals since Tuesday.

On Monday, Munson reported 87 beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients across the network’s six hospitals, with 50 of them at Munson Medical Center. There are currently 9 patients on ventilators across the system. The rise is a marked reversal of a downtrend in hospitalizations during the last weeks of 2021.

And according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, on Friday, there were 86,560 cases and 1,590 deaths reported in northern Michigan since the start of the pandemic.

Brian Lawson, spokesperson for Munson Medical Center, said he believes the recent rise in hospitalizations follows a rise in test positivity in northern Michigan.

The percent positivity rate is currently at 17.8 percent for the region, which was at 14.8 percent on Jan. 3. Statewide, the percent positivity rate is 30.2 percent, up from 19.8 percent on Jan. 3.

Other factors, he said, were Omicron arriving in northern Michigan, holiday gatherings and travels and school coming back into session in the new year.

Lawson said he also expects to see more patients in the hospital with the higher transmissibility of Omicron and that it is recommended that “people get a fourth booster if it has been five months since their last.”

“I think that, with every surge, there have been multiple factors that have gone into why we see hospitalizations rise. I think it’s a matter of the variant and a matter of the time of year and what’s going on, what’s occurring in the community in terms of safety behaviors and things like that. So, there’s always a lot of variables that go into it. But the transmissibility of whatever strain is out there is always a big one,” he said.

The first case of Omicron in northern Michigan was officially detected in a Newago County resident on Jan. 4.

And on Friday, Grand Traverse County Health Department said in a press release that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) notified the county that they detected Omicron in a Grand Traverse County resident, with the test result dating back to Dec. 20, when Omicron was first detected in Michigan.

The release also said there were 558 cases and three deaths in the past seven days, averaging about 80 new cases per day.

According to a press release issued on Monday by the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, the department was notified by MDHHS that the Omicron variant was detected in one Leelanau County resident from a sample taken Dec. 28.

Lisa Peacock, Health Officer for BLDHD, reiterated to residents in another press release on Thursday that, “regardless of variant, if COVID positive or exposed, the protective measures are the same — correct and consistent masking, getting tested, and staying home when symptomatic or while waiting for test results.”

MDHHS also detected the Omicron cases in Antrim County and Charlevoix County on Dec. 28, according to a press release from the Health Department of Northwest Michigan on Monday.

Lawson said it’s accurate to say Omicron is circulating in the region, but it is too early to tell what its effects will be.

He also said Munson Healthcare isn’t able to sequence samples in-house, so the hospital system sends samples to state labs for sequencing instead.

“We’ve certainly been monitoring the Omicron variant, but we’ve also known that Delta to hold the possibility of continuing to send more patients to the hospital as well. And, in preparing for that, we’ve also been preparing for whatever variant is next. And, that’s really how the last two years have gone. We’ve seen these ups and downs in terms of patient surges,” he said.

Despite hospitalizations declining in December after the most recent surge, health officials had been anticipating and preparing for another increase when the new COVID-19 variant arrived.

Lawson said, Munson remains at the pandemic status level red and the hospital system has taken steps to increase capacity since the most recent surge.

“Even though they went down and that was really good, there’s still a lot of patients in the hospital,” he said, talking about how numbers remained high during the most recent surge.

“So, we’ve remained in that level red status because we know that things can change very quickly.”