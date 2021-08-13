TRAVERSE CITY — Gary Ruoff is a family physician, but first he is a father.
Ruoff’s 14-year-old is vaccinated. His 8-year-old is not, but will be as soon as the vaccine is approved for those under 12, which could come by the end of this year.
“I wish I could have gotten him vaccinated yesterday,” Ruoff said. “As a parent as you see other people getting sick you really worry about it. It worries me quite a bit.”
COVID-19 cases in northern Michigan are once again on the rise, with 30 patients hospitalized with the virus across the Munson Healthcare system — 18 of them in Traverse City’s Munson Medical Center. The system is at 84 percent capacity, which is very high, said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson’s chief medical officer.
She attributes this to the highly-contagious delta variant. The highest increase in cases for now is being seen in those 30- to 60 years old, but whether cases will reach the peaks that were seen in November/December and March/April is unknown, Nefcy said.
“It remains to be seen if the vaccine will be protective enough, given how contagious this variant is,” Nefcy said. “We are certainly hopeful, but going from four to five patients to 20 and then to 30 ... it certainly doesn’t bode well.”
National reports also detail the rise in COVID cases in children, who were largely unscathed early in the pandemic. Munson does not have a pediatric intensive care unit and has sent several children with the infection to hospitals downstate, Nefcy said.
The number of cases in children recently had a slight uptick, but Nefcy said the numbers may be delayed as children who have had no symptoms or very mild symptoms develop Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). The complication develops three to four weeks after an initial infection, with about 60 percent of children needing a bed in an intensive care unit.
ICUs at hospitals across the country are full or nearly full with COVID-19 patients — most of them unvaccinated — with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that the seven-day average for deaths is 524 — up 24 percent from one week ago.
Stephanie Lamphere has two children over 12 who are vaccinated and a set of 9-year-old twins who are not. She is anxious about sending them back to school in less than a month, where masking is optional.
“I felt a lot more confident last year when I knew all the safety precautions were in place and they were masking,” Lamphere said.
Her family has been masking up in public since the CDC recently recommended them for indoor public spaces.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department #10, that because young children are unable to be vaccinated, their interactions with others should be limited.
“This might not be the time to go to fairs and festivals and large gatherings,” Morse said. “Cocoon your young children with immunity. Make sure that you and those around your children are vaccinated.”
While masks are not mandated for children at school, they are recommended by the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics and state and local health departments. Many school districts are following suit by not requiring them.
Ruoff said his son will wear a mask at school, which he says is appropriate, given the mix of immunized and unimmunized children there.
If a child is wearing a mask and is getting push-back from other children the school should address it, Morse said.
“If someone singles a child out who chooses to wear a mask it should be treated as bullying or discrimination,” Morse said.
In Michigan about 55 percent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the Michigan COVID-19 Dashboard, or about 47 percent of the entire population.
Nationally, 50.3 percent of all U.S. residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
The Biden administration expanded a vaccine requirement mandate Thursday to about 25,000 Health and Human Services workers who may come in contact with patients, including volunteers, trainees and contractors.
The department has more than 80,000 employees, with those not covered by the latest mandate falling under a recent policy change that requires federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated or get tested frequently. There are also workplace restrictions in place for those who are unvaccinated.
The mandate is expected to go into effect by late September.
Munson Healthcare has not taken the step of requiring its employees to be vaccinated. That number is at about 70 percent.
“It’s something that we certainly are talking about,” Nefcy said. “We would certainly be in good company, given what we’ve seen in other healthcare and business settings.”
Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger said the county encourages people to get vaccinated, but there are no plans to enact a mandate requiring them.
Morse said that when it comes to COVID-19 it feels like two battles are being fought. One is the virus, she said. The other is the misinformation that is out there, the anger and the misdirected energies, all of which are difficult to manage, she said.
“What I would like to see is that we all band together to do what needs to be done to get rid of this,” Morse said.
Ruoff said in his medical practice he sees people of all ages and all perspectives. He feels frustrated by people reaching for therapies that don’t have the science and safety behind them. The vaccine, on the other hand, has a lot of data showing that it does work.
He is occasionally able to convince people to get the vaccine.
“That feels really satisfying, to be able to work through it and then they feel comfortable about getting it,” Ruoff said.
Lamphere is frustrated at people who do not follow the safety guidelines and refuse to get vaccinated.
“It’s a societal problem and a community problem and it can’t be fixed until everybody does their part,” she said. “For a while there was a light at the end of the tunnel. Now we’re heading the wrong way.”