TRAVERSE CITY — According to Munson Healthcare’s COVID-19 tracker, the number of people hospitalized with the pandemic disease has declined in northern Michigan since Jan. 28.

COVID hospitalizations at Munson dipped from 90 beds to 79 beds systemwide during the past 10 days.

The latest on COVID-19 Continuing coverage of COVID-19 and its impact. If you have a question about the novel coronavirus pandemic and haven't been able to find an a…

There were 48 COVID-19 inpatients at Munson Medical Center on Monday, compared to 57 on Jan. 28, a nine-patient increase.

In general, however, according to data posted on the hospital system’s website, hospitalizations have declined, but only slightly, since the beginning of the year when the Omicron variant was detected in northern Michigan.

The lingering elevated hospitalizations in the Grand Traverse region persist as officials said the U.S. hit a two-year total of 900,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The nation hit that grim milestone as the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 has declined 15% since mid-January to about 124,000, according to Associate Press reports.

According to data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, between Dec. 1 and Wednesday, 484 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 had been recorded in northern Michigan — a little more than a quarter of all deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.

According to a recent press release by Grand Traverse County Health Department, in January the health agency reported the most positive cases for a single month since the start of the pandemic, with 3,671 cases. The rate at which officials have logged new cases has declined during the past two weeks — down to an average of 70 new cases per day during the pas seven days.

Percent positivity during the past seven days has also declined to 24.7 percent.

The Grand Traverse County release said the decrease in cases is, in part, because of positive cases not being reported when people take at-home rapid tests, so it’s difficult to say whether or not transmission is truly decreasing.