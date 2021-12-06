TRAVERSE CITY — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Grand Traverse region has set another new record, pushing the region's hospitals closer to capacity.

Numbers released by Munson Healthcare’s COVID-19 tracker on Monday morning showed 148 inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients in the network’s six hospitals — 88 of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

The latest on COVID-19 Continuing coverage of COVID-19 and its impact. If you have a question about the novel coronavirus pandemic and haven't been able to find an a…

The spike COVID patients hit the Traverse City hospital especially hard, where officials logged a 15 patient increase from Friday.

The latest on COVID-19 Continuing coverage of COVID-19 and its impact. If you have a question about the novel coronavirus pandemic and haven't been able to find an a…

The continuing spike has repeatedly set new record numbers of hospital beds in the region occupied by COVID patient including again Monday's report which noted a seven-patient overall increase from the previous record set Friday.

Those hospitalizations mirror a rise both in new cases and deaths reported in the region. Numbers released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show about 2,000 new cases were confirmed in the region between Wednesday and Friday last week. During that same period, 25 more deaths were attributed to the virus.

The increasing number of hospitalizations arrives as a fourth wave of the pandemic virus struck Michigan, driving the state’s daily new infections to worst-in-the-nation status. As previously reported, Munson Healthcare remains in pandemic response plan stage “red,” which means they are at capacity.

Munson Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Dianne Michalek said last week that the hospital wouldn’t turn anyone away but officials are currently asking the state for additional resources.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, state data shows there have been 75,017 total COVID-19 cases detected and 1,314 total deaths reported in northern Michigan by Friday, according to data published on the Munson COVID-19 dashboard.

Statewide, on Thursday and Friday together, there were 18,443 new cases, an average of about 9,222 new cases per day, and 277 new deaths, which included 169 new deaths identified during a records review.