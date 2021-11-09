TRAVERSE CITY — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are on the rise across Munson Healthcare’s hospital network, in large part because a variant of the virus behind the pandemic is “starting to settle in” across northern Michigan, Munson spokesperson Brian Lawson said.

Total COVID-19 inpatients across the system as of Monday was 92, beating the highest number from a surge of cases in fall 2020 and roughly on par with another in the spring, Lawson said. He blamed the delta variant being more infectious as the biggest factor.

“That’s the biggest thing, and it’s what we’ve seen in other parts of the country,” he said. “It’s just been a little bit different this time in that … it seems like Michigan has been one of those states that was the first to see a surge.”

Other factors could be at play, including “pandemic fatigue” prompting people to go back to old habits, Lawson said.

Now, Michigan is starting to see an increase of infections, hospitalizations and deaths while many other places in the nation are seeing a decline, Lawson said.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures for Grand Traverse County show the same: 316 cases in the last seven days, and a mostly steady uptick since mid-July. Of the 1,541 tests performed in the last seven days, 13.4 percent were positive, a trend that’s similarly climbed since hitting zero in late June.

Meanwhile, nationwide averages of infection rates fell almost nonstop since the end of August before evening out at the end of October, CDC data shows.

While past spikes in the spring and fall 2020 tended to fall just as quickly as they rose, the current swell in cases has proven to be much more prolonged, Lawson said.

“I think it’s particularly risky for the unvaccinated, but we’ve certainly seen vaccinated people can contract it as well,” he said.

Those cases tend to be much milder and don’t require a hospital stay, although Munson Healthcare has admitted vaccinated COVID-19 patients, Lawson said. Just how many tends to fluctuate from day to day and hospital to hospital but the average has been around 10 to 20 percent.

Breakthrough cases tend to be among older people and those with underlying conditions, Lawson said.

Nationwide, cases among the unvaccinated are six times higher than those who are fully vaccinated, and death rates are 12 times higher, according to CDC data.

Lawson said vaccines are the most powerful tool against COVID-19, so the more people who get them, the better chance of reducing the positivity and hospitalization rates. Healthcare providers dealing with the current spike want people to know the pandemic isn’t over, so they need to keep taking precautions.

“I think that there is some sense that there is a bit of a disconnect with what we’re seeing in hospitals and healthcare settings and what the general public is perceiving about where we are with the pandemic right now,” he said.