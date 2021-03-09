598,968
- Confirmed Michigan COVID-19 cases since the first was identified on March 10, 2020. State data lists another 60,922 “probable” cases.
15,699
- Confirmed Michigan COVID-19 deaths. State data lists another 993 probable deaths spurred by the virus.
10,692,815
- Diagnostic COVID-19 tests conducted statewide since March 10, 2020. Michigan antibody tests total 538,654.
44,046
- COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan nursing and adult care homes from Jan. 1, 2020 to March 2, 2021. Of them, 24,073 were residents and 19,973 were staff members.
5,606
- COVID-19 deaths reported in Michigan nursing and adult care homes from Jan. 1, 2020 to March 2, 2021. Of them, 5,537 were residents and 69 were staff members.
29,070
- COVID-19 cases reported within Michigan Department of Corrections facilities, primarily prisons, as of March 8. Of them, 25,404 infected were incarcerated and 3,666 were staff members. Cases in Michigan jails are not included in this total.
142
- COVID-19 deaths reported within Michigan prisons as of March 8. Of them, 138 were incarcerated and 4 were staff members.
2,689,248
- Doses of vaccine administered in Michigan as of March 8. Readers should note that this total does not reflect total immunizations, as vaccine developed by Pfizer (1,470,892 of this total) and Moderna (1,213,663) require two doses for effectiveness. Those immunized via the Johnson & Johnson-developed vaccine (4,693) require only one dose.
163,332
- Doses of vaccine administered within Michigan’s District 7, encompassing Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Mackinac, Manistee, Missaukee, Montmorency, Ostego, Presque Isle, Roscommon and Wexford counties. Within that region, 60,283 residents have been fully immunized.
7,146
- Doses of vaccine administered in Antrim County. State data lists 2,554 Antrim residents that have been fully immunized.
6,017
- Doses of vaccine administered in Benzie County. About 2,101 residents have been fully immunized.
42,854
- Doses of vaccine administered in Grand Traverse County, with 17,293 residents fully immunized.
5,678
- Doses of vaccine administered in Kalkaska County. A total 2,259 residents have been fully immunized.
8,015
- Doses of vaccine administered in Leelanau County, with 2,821 residents fully immunized.
Data provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and its Long-Term Care Dashboard and Disease Surveillance programs, as well as the Michigan Department of Corrections.