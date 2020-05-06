TRAVERSE CITY — Cases of the coronavirus were announced in Otsego, Charlevoix and Alpena counties on Wednesday, but one COVID-19 forecast model could have already guessed that.
Covid Act Now, a team of epidemiologists in collaboration with Stanford and Georgetown University, created a forecast model that made estimations on Rt (pronounced “r-naught”) in three northern Michigan counties.
Interpreting Rt, the epidemiological rate of growth, can be tricky. According to the model's notes, when the value of Rt is one, it means COVID-19 is in perfect equilibrium, neither growing nor shrinking. An Rt value of greater than one means that COVID-19 is growing exponentially, with the greater the value is above one, the faster the speed the number of cases will double.
Josh Meyerson, medical director for multiple health departments in northern Michigan, said last week that the target for the region is to be at an Rt value of around 0.90. An Rt value of less than one means the disease is shrinking and will eventually die out.
As of May 3, the model estimated the state of Michigan to have an Rt value of 0.96. In the early days of the pandemic, Rt peaked at 3.60 on March 13, just over a week before Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered the initial statewide stay-at-home order.
Likewise, Whitmer began the state's reopening measures as these values became less threatening.
Friday will mark the first day those whose work is traditionally and primarily conducted outdoors can safely return to work.
The problem is, Meyerson said, Rt is extremely dependent on the population's density and the different measures of containment people are doing.
Estimations of Rt on a state level may not tell the true story for, say, the northern Michigan region.
That’s why the Covid Act Now model has estimated Rt on a county-by-county basis using a county's individual COVID-19 data from the John Hopkins Coronavirus Dashboard. They describe it as "r-effective" because it only can describe one particular county or state and not an entire nation.
For a majority of counties in northern Michigan, there is not enough data to make accurate predictions, except for three counties:
In Otsego County, where the number of cases of COVID-19 has grown to 95 since being among the first counties in northern Michigan with a confirmed case, the model estimates Rt to be 1.10. In other words, each person who contracts COVID-19 in Otsego county is currently infecting on average 1.10 new people. That rate has decreased too. On March 30, it peaked at 1.46.
In Crawford County, the model estimates Rt to be 1.20, down from 1.58 on April 12. In Alpena County, the model estimates Rt to be 1.35, down from 1.96 April 16.
“It was very clear that we had transmission where several people were being infected from a single case, and then they themselves could then spread it to several people,” Meyerson said. “It kind of taught us how quickly this can spread, even in a rural county like Otsego County.
“Without the closing to bars and restaurants, and then the closing of businesses, and then the shelter in place orders, I think they could have very quickly overwhelmed the medical community there, and we saw that early on.”
The model also uses the percent-positive rate of new COVID-19 tests to gauge how safe it is for a state or region to reopen.
The World Health Organization is recommending a percent positive benchmark of less than 10 percent before a country or state considers reopening. According to the model, the countries that have been most successful in containing COVID-19 have had rates of 3 percent or less.
In Michigan, the seven day trailing average of positive tests, according to the model, was 8.4 percent.
The latest data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shows that same statistic to be 4.7 percent in Healthcare Region 7 as of May 2.
The number of cases in MDHHS Region 7 is 421 with 36 deaths.
