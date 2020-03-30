Grand Traverse County parks closings: Easling Pool, Howe Arena, skate park, playground, basketball court and restrooms at Civic Center Park; the Natural Education Reserve; Beitner Park; the VASA Trailhead; restrooms at Medalie Park remain closed for winter season; portable restrooms at Maple Bay Park and Natural Area and Twin Lakes Park are unavailable until May or later. Trails are open at Civic Center Park, the Natural Education Reserve and its trailheads, Beitner Park, the VASA Trail, Medalie Park, Twin Lakes Park, and Maple Bay Park and Natural Area.
Grand Traverse County postpones the season opening of its brush drop-off site at 2471 N. Keystone Road in Traverse City. It remains closed to the public until further notice.
Great Wolf Lodge is closed through May 19.
The National Morel Mushroom Festival in Boyne City, scheduled for May 14-17, is canceled. The committee hopes to host the event in 2021.
The Father Fred Foundation building is shut to all guests and visitors through April 13. The foundation continues food and emergency financial services. Donations of food, clothing and furniture are suspended during this time.
NMC closed its main campus, University Center and all other campuses until April 13. Employees will be divided into essential and non-essential, with both categories still to be paid. Faculty will tell students what happens next with their classes, as final exams are moved online.
All Michigan Secretary of State branch offices are closed to comply with Gov. Whitmer's most recent executive "stay-at-home" order. In-person transactions and mail renewals are not available. Late fees are waived during this period.
Northern Lakes Community Mental Health clubhouses and drop-in centers are closed, but people may walk in with emergencies or confirmed appointments. Staff is available by phone
Nine events at the City Opera House in Traverse City are canceled and a few postponed/rescheduled. City Opera House remains closed till April 13, as per the governor's guidelines. Tickets available through its website.
Brilliant Books and Horizon Books of Traverse City closed their stores and suspend curbside delivery. Readers can order items online for home delivery. Horizon plans to remain closed until at least April 14.
The Grand Traverse Mall is closed until further notice. The Easter bunny's visit has been postponed.
The Salvation Army retail thrift store and community center are closed until further notice. Donations are not accepted, but food and financial services are available. Contact: 231.946.4644.
Indian Trails suspends all daily scheduled bus service, including routes throughout Michigan, as well as connections with the Greyhound and Amtrak national transportation networks. Passengers holding unused tickets for travel on any of these routes can call (800) 292-3831 for reissues or refunds. The suspension is expected to continue at least until April 20.
Bay Area Transportation Authority makes the following service adjustments:
• Bayline: Service reduced to estimated 20-minute frequency
• Bayline: Service ending at 8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. last departures from Meijer and Woodland Creek Furniture)
• City Loop Route 3: Suspended
• City Loop: Service ending at 8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. last departure from Hall Street Transfer Station)
• Hall Street Transfer Station: Lobby closing at 7:30 p.m. daily
• Leelanau Loop Route: Suspended
• Village Link: All Village Link service ending by 7 p.m.
All adjustments will be in effect until April 1, barring additional COVID-19 impacts.
Aleda E. Lutz VA's community based outpatient clinic in Traverse City temporarily moves to triage and virtual care only. Routine appointments moved to virtual care, as appropriate.
Beaver Island's National Endowment for the Arts Big Read programs, scheduled for May, are postponed until the fall.
Habitat for Humanity ReStore is closed and donation drop-offs and pickups are paused until March 31.
The Watershed Center of Grand Traverse Bay closed its office to the public, but staff will answer emails and receive voicemails.
Up North Arts in Cadillac stops all classes, dances and workshops through April 5. The gift shop is closed.
Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) closed all lobbies to the public.
District Health Department No. 10 closes all offices to the public through April 5. This includes the Kalkaska County location.
Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians offices are closed and non-essential government services suspended through March 30.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services closes its lobby to all except individuals with appointments. Online services include submitting paperwork, reviewing benefit information, reporting changes, applying for benefits and completing the process for redetermining eligibility for assistance.
Antrim County is barring the public from its governmental buildings, except the courthouse, until further notice. County employees still provide services by phone.
The Michigan DNR closed its customer service center and shooting range in Traverse City. Call 231-922-5280 to make an appointment for hunting and fishing licenses, burn permits and charter licenses. Online services still available.
Parkinson's Network North postpones its day and evening support group meetings until June. The Parkinson's Annual Summer Forum will no longer take place in May. Questions: 231-947-7389.
Women's Resource Center is suspending face-to-face contact with clients, visitors, volunteers and group sessions through April 20. Sessions conducted by phone, 231-941-1210. Emergency shelter is open and phones are answered 24/7. The thrift shop will be closed through April 1.
Oryana Community Co-op changed its store hours to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow time for restocking and cleaning.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore's Phillip A. Hart Visitor Center is closed. The "Spring Break Escape National Parks Film Festival" will be rescheduled.
Higher Art Gallery, 126 S. Union St. in Traverse City, closes until further notice.
TBA Credit Union allows drive-through customers at its branches, 630 E. Front St. and 2900 W. South Airport Road. No lobby visits except by appointment. ATM, online and mobile app services continue.
4Front Credit Union lobbies are closed in Mancelona, Kalkaska, Bellaire and Traverse City (U.S. 31 South, West Front Street, Hastings Street and South Airport Road) until further notice. Drive-through services are available. Make an appointment at 800-765-0110.
Cherryland Humane Society will be closed to the general public for all business, including adoptions, fosters, visits, etc. — which will now be by appointment only until at least March 31. Staff and volunteers are still at the shelter daily caring for the pets.
National Weather Service- Gaylord canceled all spring storm-spotting training sessions.
All AMC theatres (including the Traverse City location) are temporarily closed to follow local and federal recommendations. They will re-open when those guidelines allow.
Fustini's is suspending all cooking classes until April 6. The retailer will contact people who signed up for a class before April 6. The Traverse City facility is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
All Michigan welcome center lobbies are closed indefinitely, per MDOT.
Michigan Department of Civil Rights offices are closed to walk-ins until further notice. Individuals with appointments are admitted.
The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority offices, 303 East State St., are closed to walk-in traffic until March 30. This also applies to the parking office location in the Hardy Parking Garage. Employees will answer telephone and emails 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All Grand Traverse County buildings, including the Governmental Center, are closed through April 6 to unscheduled public access. The county will continue to provide services by phone, online and through scheduled appointments.
Garfield, Peninsula and Acme township offices are closed until further notice. Acme and Garfield township staff can take calls during business hours, and Peninsula Township staff are responding to emails remotely.
East Bay Township offices are open but only for those with previously scheduled appointments. Township staff are available by phone and email.
Traverse Bay United Methodist Church scrapped its in-person worship services on Sunday, March 29.
Grow Benzie is not hosting its youth programs, potlucks or other social gatherings until April 6.
The regular meeting of the Grand Traverse County Commission, scheduled for Wednesday at 8 a.m. in the Governmental Center, has been cancelled.
Traverse City Planning Commission cancelled its Tuesday special meeting.
The Governmental Center, at 400 Boardman Ave. in Traverse City, is closed to walk-ins from Tuesday through April 6. City employees will answer phone calls and emails from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Old Town Playhouse closed until further notice. Aged to Perfection meetings and performances are canceled. Young Company classes are postponed until schools are back in session. People may get a refund if they already purchased tickets for the "Silent Sky" production.
Boardman River Nature Center cancels all programming and closes its Traverse City facility until at least April 5.
Centre Ice Arena is closed through April 5. The March "Learn to Skate" sessions are canceled.
Northern Michigan Community Action Agency suspends its Meals on Wheels home delivery program, but plans to evaluate seniors' needs to determine who needs frozen meals. These will be delivered once per week through April 5. Questions: 231-947-3780.
The State Theatre and Bijou by the Bay decided to shut their doors until the CDC recommendations change. Free spring break movies are canceled this year.
Michigan DNR announced closures for several state-managed facilities: the Outdoor Adventure Center, Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory and Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit; Michigan History Museum and Archives of Michigan in Lansing; Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee; and DNR visitor centers at state parks and the Oden and Wolf Lake fish hatchery interpretive centers. The DNR will consult with Michigan's State Emergency Operations Center regarding canceling programs and events.
The Sgt. Dennis W. Finch Law Enforcement Center on Woodmere Avenue is closed. For assistance with records or filing a police report, use the phone in the lobby. FOIAs are accepted via mail.
The Dennos Museum Center at NMC plans to remain closed through April 15. Events have been canceled.
Great Lakes Children's Museum is closed and programs canceled until further notice.
Child and Family Services asks people to avoid visiting its offices for now. Staff members are available to handle phone calls and mail on a limited basis. Pete’s Place, the shelter for runaway and homeless youth, is staying open.
Peninsula Community Library is closed until further notice and all programs through April 15 are canceled.
Northwest Michigan Works offers services by appointment only. Call 800-692-7774 to schedule.
The Village at Grand Traverse Commons postponed all events to follow state guidelines. Jabo Bihlman’s show is rescheduled for June 20. All tickets will be honored.
The Grand Traverse County Road Commission office is closed to walk-in traffic. Contact staff via email, Facebook or call 231-922-4848.
The Cherryland Electric Cooperative lobby is closed to the public with plans to reopen April 6. Call 231-486-9200 with questions.
Grass River Natural Area stops all programming through the end of March. The center will be closed through April 5. Trails are remain open from dawn to dusk with limited access to restroom facilities.
Mackinac Bridge Authority suspends the Driver Assistance Program, in which an MBA employee drives across the bridge for people who are uncomfortable doing it themselves. The MBA plans to reevaluate the program later. Cash transactions are also halted. Drivers must use a credit or debit card or the MacPass to cross the bridge.
All Grand Traverse Bay YMCA locations (Central, East and West) are closed through April 6. Other cancellations include the guest pass policy as well as Spring Break Camp, School’s Out program, lacrosse drop-ins, youth and adult basketball seasons and practices and the March Madness 3-on-3 Tournament. The Child Development Center remains open, but its status will be evaluated daily.
Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network suspends all programs, including the congregate meal program, at all locations (Traverse City, Acme, Fife Lake, Kingsley and Interlochen) until further notice. Cancellations include Census Count Day programs, set April 1-2 at network locations. The Traverse City Senior Center remains open to provide information, and scheduled one-on-one income tax preparation services continue.
Postseason events sponsored by the Michigan High School Athletic Association have been suspended indefinitely.
TCAPS: All out-of-district, school-sponsored travel will be suspended until April 30, or until new guidance becomes available, including professional conferences, academic activities, field trips, and non-MHSAA athletic events.
All ski and snowboard operations are canceled for the 2019-2020 season at Crystal Mountain. Retail shops, PEAK Fitness Center and Crystal Spa are closed at least until April 6.
Norte postponed all in-school and after-school programming, community events and meetings through at least April 6.
All Traverse Area District Library branches are closed indefinitely. Also, checked out items with due dates before April 15 will have due dates adjusted to April 15.
March 27
Networks Northwest hiring event in Traverse City
March 31
Kalkaska Kiwanis Club seventh annual Kiwanis Heroes Award Banquet
TC Central High School 60th class reunion planning meeting; call or text 231-946-2195 for more details
Grass River Natural Area Spring Camp for kids
April 2
Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society meeting at Peninsula Community Library
April 3
Public viewing night at Rogers Observatory
Elk Rapids Yoga Flow chakra session
St. Patrick's Church "Living Last Supper" dramatizations, April 3-5
April 4
Children's Museum Challenge Island program
April 8
“Shoreline Stabilization Workshop” sponsored by Leelanau Conservation District at the Leelanau County Government Center
Vasa Ski Club Banff Mountain Film Festival at City Opera House
Arts for All of Northern Michigan clay workshop
April 9
Grand Traverse County Economic Development Committee meeting at the Governmental Center
Author Terry McMillan's City Opera House event moves to a free live-stream through the National Writers Series Facebook page and YouTube channel.
April 16
MDOT public meeting about the U.S. 31 project in Grawn
April 17
A Taste of Success at NMC Great Lakes Campus; refunds available or transfer funds to culinary scholarships
April 18
Big Little Hero Race at NMC
MDOT's Adopt-A-Highway pickups previously scheduled for April 18-26 and May 9-17 around the state. Program planned to resume with statewide summer pickup. www.Michigan.gov/AdoptAHighway
April 19
"Fresh Water Poetry Throwdown" at Glen Arbor Arts Center
April 22
National Writers Series hosts author Pam Houston, rescheduled for Dec. 2. Current tickets honored.
The 84th National Trout Festival in Kalkaska, April 22-26
NMC Retirement and Recognition Reception
Abdul El-Sayed book tour stop in TC - reschedule planned for August/September
Zoning Board of Appeals training at Leelanau County Government Center is postponed until the fall
April 24
The Moth Mainstage at City Opera House rescheduled for Oct. 30.
Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council's 32nd annual Environmentalist of the Year Awards and Celebration at the Dennos Museum
April 25
Building Blocks for Liberty annual Constitution Boot Camp at the Amvest Post 114 in Elk Rapids
Downtown Traverse City Association's Celebration for Young Children
April 30
Rotary Club of Traverse City annual show April 30 and May 1-2 at City Opera House; refunds available
May 1
Downtown Art Walk postponed
May 2
NMC Commencement postponed — either delayed until August, or a double ceremony will be held in May 2021. All commencement-related activities, including Honors Convocation, also postponed.
Downtown Development Authority's Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market season opening, postponed
May 8
Hospice of Michigan fundraiser "Barley, BBQ and Brews" at the Wexford County Civic Center in Cadillac; rescheduled for May 7, 2021
May 14
60th annual National Morel Festival in Boyne City, May 14-17
May 16
Michigan Brewers Guild Spring Beer Festival at Turtle Creek Stadium in TC; refunds available for ticket holders
May 17
Annual NMC BBQ
May 20
Bay Area Senior Advocates annual “Ideas for Life” senior exposition at the Civic Center; vendors can donate their booth fee to BASA or apply it to the 2021 event
May 23
Bayshore Marathon in TC; racers can defer their entry till 2021, receive a partial refund or donate to the Traverse City Track Club
May 26
Great Lakes Fishery Commission annual meeting in Ontario, Canada
May 28
Parkinson's Network North Summer Forum at the Hagerty Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.