TRAVERSE CITY — At the beginning of the pandemic there were shortages in the nasal swabs needed to do COVID-19 testing. Now it’s the chemicals that are running low.
As the disease surges, a lack of testing supplies is being reported in some other areas of the country. But Dr. Joe Santangelo, chief quality and safety officer for Munson Healthcare, says the shortage is nothing new in northern Michigan as there have been limited testing supplies since the beginning of the pandemic.
The number of tests being done at Munson has not been affected, though where they are being done and how long results take to come back has, Santangelo said.
More tests are being sent out to laboratories rather than being done in-house because of the shortage, Santangelo said. In-house tests, which are a priority for patients who are being admitted to hospitals, take about an hour, he said.
Data has shown that results for tests sent out to labs typically take about three days, but even those times may begin to be longer, he said.
Some of Munson’s tests are done at Spectrum Health, which recently had the amount of chemicals it was receiving cut by half, Santangelo said, which means they are taking fewer tests from Munson.
Tests can also be sent to the Mayo Clinic, which will take as many as Munson wants to send, but a lack of staffing has testing there backed up, increasing wait times to four or five days, Santangelo said.
“So we’re constantly trying to balance where we send tests to get the quickest results,” he said. “We’re still getting people tested, but it’s just a matter of where the tests will be run and how quickly results come back.”
Tammy Sorenson is director of community health at Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. of Traverse City, which has done much of the area COVID testing.
There are no issues with shortages of testing supplies, Sorenson said, though it may begin to take longer to get results.
“But that’s to be expected due to the increase in testing,” Sorenson said.
Hospitals and others who do testing have contracts with the federal government, which has say-so about where supplies go. Supplies are often diverted to hotspots around the country, Santangelo said.
There is also the fact that nobody was making these supplies a year ago when COVID-19 didn’t exist and companies are working to keep up with the demand, he said.
Swabs, two kinds of chemicals and machines that run the tests are all needed to establish results. One chemical washes material not being tested off the swab, while another finds and amplifies the genetic material that is being tested, Santangelo said.
Every hospital has a testing machine and there are two at Munson Medical Center, with a third on back order because of the high demand. Munson is seeking to diversify how tests are run by looking at different machines that may use different chemicals, he said.
As of Monday there were 76 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the six Munson Healthcare hospitals taking COVID patients, with 44 of them at Munson Medical Center. That number of in-patients has stabilized over about the last 10 days, which is a good sign, Santangelo said.
But there is no indication that infections are stabilizing, he said.
“Based on the numbers, we’re seeing consistently more (cases) every day and certainly every week,” he said. “I wish it wasn’t true.”
The positivity rate has been between 10 percent and 11.5 percent over the last two weeks, but it’s a number that has been rising consistently through October and November. Through the summer that rate was about 2 percent, Santangelo said.
He said he has two worries — that lots of people got together over the holiday weekend and didn’t follow recommendations to stop the spread of the disease, and that flu season is about to begin, which could place more demands on hospitals.
The flu season typically begins the first week of December. Santangelo said he hasn’t yet seen any flu activity in the area.
“I’m worried that’s going to make things worse in a lot of different ways,” he said.