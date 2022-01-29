TRAVERSE CITY — Staffing shortages due to COVID-19 have been widespread lately, with employees out, either because they are sick with the virus themselves or because schools have been shut down and they need to watch their children.

This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise and positivity rates have spiked over the past two weeks.

“It’s really crazy. I mean, it’s restaurants, it’s everybody, right? I mean, everybody has the issue,” Ken Hall, National Vacuum Equipment general manager, which is located at 2707 Aero-Park Drive in Traverse City, said.

Besides having about 20 to 25 people total get COVID-19 on his staff, Hall said he has about eight to 10 people out per day because of a coronavirus-related issue, running about 10 percent short on staff every day. He said he has two staff out right now.

That issue, he said, most commonly tends to be parents trying to care for children who don’t have school for the day, because of the recent COVID-19 related school closures in the Traverse City area.

There were 90 beds occupied by inpatients across Munson Healthcare’s six hospitals Friday, a five-inpatient decrease from Thursday, when 95 inpatients were reported.

Of those patients, 57 of them were at Munson Medical Center on Tuesday, a number which dropped by three from Thursday, when there were 60 inpatients with COVID-19 at MMC.

According to data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, by Wednesday, there were 102,080 cases and 1,678 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.

There were 431 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in northern Michigan since Dec. 1 — about a quarter of all deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Positivity rates statewide have also held at 32.1 percent for the past 14 days and at 27.2 percent positivity for the northern Michigan region, according to data released at Munson Healthcare’s press conference on Tuesday.

Some businesses are just finding ways to cope with the pandemic, while others have been recently affected.

Brad Kluczynski, Grand Traverse County Road Commission manager, said he’s keeping his night crew on until spring, when the snow melts. He said he is fully staffed but lost one person; but, he said, he has found ways to cope with the pandemic and hasn’t had many staffing issues with COVID-19.

Klucyznski’s staff is made up of about 15 people operating 35 trucks, usually 33 that are out, working overtime during the winter, about 8-12 hours on average, which, he said, is burning his team out.

This has been true especially recently, with seven to ten days of continuous snow blowing.

“We are exempt from some the requirements because we are considered an essential service, so what we do is if somebody does have an exposure, if they are feeling OK anyway and we are going to be in a plowing situation, we’ll call them in and their truck will be sitting outside the building next to a port-a-potty and they go out there and that’s where they report is to their truck and they leave their truck at the end of the day and nobody else uses that truck,” he said, commenting that it’s usually disinfected afterwards.

Alternatively, both Traverse City Holiday Gas station locations, one at 13896 South West Bay Shore Drive and one at 2600 W South Airport Road, which have four employees each, were hit hard over the past two months.

According to the manager of the Airport Road location, Steve Schechter, three out of four Airport Road Holiday Gas employees were out with COVID-19 at the beginning of December, all who had mild symptoms but all who were also vaccinated and boosted.

He said he hasn’t gotten it himself and isn’t sure if it was omicron or not; but, since then, he said, all of his employees recovered and the location hasn’t been impacted too terribly.

Schechter and Pammie Johnson, assistant manager of the Bay Drive location, confirmed the Bay Drive location experienced a more total shut-down over the last two weeks, with four out of four employees out, three with COVID-19 and one recovering from hernia surgery.

During the weeks they were out, Johnson said the gas station was open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., whereas they are usually open until 11 p.m., and employees from Gaylord and elsewhere in Michigan, including the Airport Road location, covered for them. She also said the district manager was at their location.

Johnson said, despite having moderate symptoms, Friday was her first day back to work and she’s feeling better now.

Hall said the saving grace is that everyone is going through the same thing. So, even if they miss a ship day, which he said doesn’t happen very often, customers understand.

“We try to not let that stress level hit the floor, you know what I mean?,” Hall said.