BEULAH — A plan to bundle together some of Benzie County’s 11 voted millages — including a tax that funds jail operations — has been put on hold for now.
The plan, which also will restore the county operating millage to its full voted amount, was conceived pre-COVID-19. The pandemic has changed things and no one knows what the long-term effect will be on things such as state appropriations and property taxes, said county Administrator Mitch Deisch.
“What is the pandemic going to do to our economy?” Deisch said. “We’re making decisions based on this changing dynamic.”
The Board of Commissioners had set a tentative May 2021 date to get the issue on the ballot, but that date will now likely be revisited.
The county operating tax of 5.29 mills was approved by voters in 1982 and has been eroded to just 3.4 mills by Headlee Amendment rollbacks, which require a municipality to reduce its millage rate to keep property taxes from growing faster than the rate of inflation.
There was no expiration date in the proposal, so the tax has never been restored to its pre-Headlee millage rate.
Through the years the rollback has never been addressed until earlier this year, said Commissioner Art Jeannot, who is on a panel that is exploring the idea.
There are 11 voted special millages in Benzie County — a high number compared to other counties, Jeannot said.
They include jail operations; animal control; EMS/Advanced Life Support, the Commission on Aging; the Conservation District; The Maples operations and bond debt — which is two separate taxes; road improvement; a Traverse Narcotics Team officer; a school resource officer; and Benzie Bus.
Together they add up to a little more than 5 mills.
Jeannot said he would like to see some of those smaller voted millages bundled in with the county operating millage. That would allow the money collected by them to be added to the general fund and would put management of that money under the control of the county board, he said.
The special millages and the income they generate are now managed by 11 different entities.
The idea came about after the county hired an analytics company to do a deep dive into its finances. That study, completed last year, showed that the county was relying on its general fund balance to pay for shortfalls in the jail operations budget.
The general fund balance is on a course to run out of money in five years, the report showed.
The 0.8828-mill jail millage brings in about $1 million per year and has a shortfall of between $300,000 and $400,000 per year.
“That’s always an issue,” said Commissioner Gary Sauer, who is also on the panel. “Benzie is one of the few counties that doesn’t operate its jail out of the general fund.”
Bundling the millages is a plan that would have to be carefully presented to voters, Deisch said.
“We need to show voters we are conscientious about how we are spending their money,” Deisch said. “I think we need to be thoroughly communicating with citizens. We need to be consistent with them on how we are utilizing those funds.”
The county board on Tuesday approved on a vote of 6-1 ballot language to renew and restore the jail tax to 0.9 mills.
The tax is normally up for renewal every six years. It was set to change to two years, but commissioners opted to go three years in case voters did not approve the request to restore the county operating millage and moving jail operations to the general fund.
Commissioner Linda Farrell voted “no” on going from two to three years.
“As people go to the polls this summer they are going to be very skittish,” Farrell said.
Farrell cited a recent study on criminal justice reform in Michigan that indicates there will be a reduction in incarcerations moving forward.
“People know that,” she said, adding that she doesn’t know if people will support a three-year millage.
The board also unanimously approved language to renew and restore to 0.85 mills a Commission on Aging tax used to pay for programs for seniors 60 years and older. The tax has been in place since 2002.
The four-year tax expired in 2019 and has been extended for one year until 2024, which is an election year. The county will save money by not having to run an off-year election, said Clerk Dawn Olney.
Voters will see both renewals on the August Primary ballot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.