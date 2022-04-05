TRAVERSE CITY — Healthcare professionals expressed cautious optimism at the region’s recent overall COVID-19 trajectory.

According to the numbers, COVID-19 in the region and the state has stayed at a low level, said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare.

The latest on COVID-19 Continuing coverage of COVID-19 and its impact. If you have a question about the novel coronavirus pandemic and haven't been able to find an a…

“Things have really been stable for the past two weeks with state positivity fluctuating in the 4-5 percent range and regionally fluctuating between 5-6 percent,” Nefcy wrote in an emailed statement.

Michigan’s percent positivity is “creeping up,” at 5 percent, she said, and the region is slightly higher at 5.4 percent.

This is a dramatic decline from rates that hovered above 20 percent for months as two variants of the virus — delta and omicron — spread rapidly in communities.

The ongoing decline in new COVID-19 infections meant the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced Grand Traverse County from high- to medium risk rating in March. Low risk is when percent positivity dips below five percent, a number which CDC data shows Grand Traverse County is quickly approaching after the nine-week decline.

According to Grand Traverse County’s weekly Pulse Check, which discusses weekly trends for the region, percent positivity now is 5.7 percent for the past 14 days, averaging about six cases a day with no deaths, and hospitalizations staying the same.

According to Munson Healthcare’s COVID-19 tracker, the number of beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients in Munson Healthcare hospitals stood at 24, only one less since March 27, with 17 of them at Munson Medical Center, a decline of two inpatients since the same date.

There were also 112,656 cases and 1,928 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic, the tracker said.

“It sure seems like things are at one of the lowest rates that we’ve had in months. So, definitely seems very encouraging, at a low plateau, and hopefully, we’ll be staying that way; but, of course, the future is a big unknown,” said Ken Warner, P.A. at West Front Primary Care.

Warner said, so far, because the numbers have been low, it’s been two and a half weeks since he’s seen a patient with COVID-19, versus the eight or nine COVID-19 cases he would normally see on a given day two months ago. He said there have been some people coming in with long-COVID symptoms, but those symptoms have been relatively mild and less common.

Warner said he’s cautiously optimistic about cases increasing after spring break and said it could be a week to 10 days before any symptoms arrive.

He thought the decline had to do with more people getting sick with omicron and getting vaccinated, along with the warmer, springtime weather.

“And, omicron was just so contagious that it burned through a lot of people. So, if you put it to like a forest fire, there’s not a lot of dry kindling around as much now,” Warner said.

As a result of the dramatic decrease in percent positivity in the region Munson Healthcare switched from pandemic level orange status to pandemic level yellow on March 21, which loosened visitation restrictions and diverted resources to other non-pandemic related issues.

Munson will now allow two patients at a time per inpatient and patients visiting physician offices and health clinics will be allowed one visitor for the duration of their visit, with exceptions remaining for those who require a support person, for pediatric and OB patients, and for patients at the end of life, a Munson statement read.

Waiting rooms and Munson’s cafeterias will now also reopen to visitors, but Munson’s masking policy remains in place.

The recent CDC recommendation for a second booster shot for certain immunocompromised individuals, people more than 65 years old or 50 years old with underlying medical conditions at least four months from their last booster, prompted Grand Traverse County to keep its Cherryland Clinic open the week of April 4-8 for walk-ins.

Warner said he’s starting to see some people ask about a second booster. In general, the numbers are down, he said.

“I know we’ve had a couple patients in the office that have tested positive. Since we have 15 providers here, of course there’s a large patient volume that we have. But definitely, the numbers are much, much decreased from where they were come January and February,” he said.