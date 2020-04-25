TRAVERSE CITY — A COVID-19 patient traveled through Cherry Capital Airport just before they developed symptoms, according to the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
The health department announced Saturday that it learned of a traveler who on April 14 took United Airlines Flight UA4132 from Chicago O'Hare to Cherry Capital Airport. The passenger arrived around 9:30 p.m. and went home without visiting any other public place. They're recovering at home, and people who came into close contact are being quarantined.
Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed during the flight or at the airport should look for signs of infection through April 28, according to the release. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, diarrhea or changes in sense of taste and smell.
