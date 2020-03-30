Area pantries continue
TRAVERSE CITY — Several area pantries plan to remain open during the Michigan school closures.
Most organizations are restricting in-person visits and encourage calling ahead.
Meals are available at the following times and locations:
- ACTS in Williamsburg — 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
- Benzie Area Christian Neighbors — Blessings in a Backpack weekend snacks, 231-882-9544
- Benzie Senior Resources — pick-up at the Gathering Place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 231-525-0600
- Christ Church — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
- Church of the Nazarene — 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
- Elk Rapids Community Cupboard at First Presbyterian Church. Contact Pam Coleman, 847-445-8239.
- Father Fred Foundation — Access services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 2-6 p.m. Wednesdays, 231-947-2055
- Faith Reformed Church — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday (teens), 5:30 p.m. Thursday
- First Congregational Church in Benzonia — supplemental food at 11 a.m. April 6 at 900 Barber St., 231-882-4922
- Fresh Wind Christian Community — Drive-thru from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 9780 Honor Highway through April 9
- Good Samaritan Food Pantry — Drive-thru pickup from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday
- Grace Episcopal in Traverse City — noon to 2 p.m. Monday and Friday, 1 p.m. Sunday; Community Meal program (free lunches on Fridays at noon, and Sundays at 1 p.m., and still operating). Jubilee House volunteers working with Goodwill and City of Traverse City to expand operations into parish hall location to increase social distancing and to increase days and hours of operation to seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Immaculate Conception — 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Kandu Island — 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- Lake Ann United Methodist Church — Monday and Thursday 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesday 4:30-6:30 p.m., 231-275-7236
- Salvation Army — Call-in registration with drive-up pickup from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Thursday (no Friday pantry). Community meal Monday, Wednesday and Friday noon to 1 from the Emergency Disaster Truck at 1239 Barlow St. Perishable foods distributed behind the community center Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 1.
- St. Patrick Church — 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday
- Traverse City High School (Step Up) — 231-933-5860
- Trinity Lutheran Church — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday
Also, Oryana Community Co-op's in-store donation box, located inside the east store entrance by the community bulletin board, is temporarily designated for neighbors in need impacted by the COVID-19 state shutdown. Anyone who has recently been economically impacted may stop in and take an item or two. Anyone who can donate food and hygiene items to the box is welcome. 260 E. 10th. St., Traverse City, 947-0191.
Food Bank Council
TRAVERSE CITY — Food Bank Council of Michigan offers to feed children during the statewide school closure, in effect through April 5. Nearly 900,000 students will miss breakfast and lunch during the next three weeks. Food Bank Council, through the Michigan Department of Education, applied for waivers to activate the Summer Feeding program, which would cover the costs of feeding children.
The USDA granted the request, waiving the requirement that kids must eat in a group at schools.
Regional bank locations include Goodwill of Northern Michigan’s Food Rescue program in Traverse City. Call 517-485-1202 to donate or volunteer for distribution.
Benzie Bus aid
BEULAH — Benzie Bus plans to aid anyone who feels ill, especially senior citizens, by providing free grocery or medicine delivery services. Buses are being disinfected with an electrostatic sprayer.
Contact: 231-325-3000; dispatch@benziebus.com.
Additionally, Benzie Senior Resources continues its Meals on Wheels program and may deliver frozen foods to the curb. Congregate meals are available for pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gathering Place. Call 231-525-0600 to order in advance.
Pickups available
TRAVERSE CITY — Books-A-Million recently started a free curbside pick-up option. Customers can buy items online, call the store when they arrive and receive their purchases at their vehicle. The local store is currently open. Call 231-935-0194 for more details.
YMCA offers care
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Central, East and West locations are closed until April 6, but the YMCA continues providing care at the Child Development Center, 1027 McRae Hill Road. The facility plans to evaluate that location daily and provide updates if needed. Call 231-933-9622 with membership questions.
Meals for students
TRAVERSE CITY — Many area schools announced they will give meals to students missing them during the state-mandated closures, which last at least until April 13. Students can get free breakfast and lunch from most schools.
- Elk Rapids Schools — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cherryland Middle School and Mill Creek Elementary
- TCAPS — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Blair Elementary, Long Lake Elementary, Traverse Heights Elementary and East Middle School till April 10. Request weekend meals at info@tcaps.net
- Kingsley Area Schools — 4:30-6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Hannah St. Mary’s or 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kingsley Methodist Church. 231-263-5261.
- Bellaire Public Schools — Home delivery via bus routes from 8-10 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday through April 13
- Benzie Central — Regular bus stops around the district at 9 a.m. or drive through at 11 a.m. Monday and Thursday at Benzie Central, Lake Ann and Betsie Valley schools
- Forest Area Community Schools — Monday and Thursday delivery
- Frankfort Elberta — Drive-thru service 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Glen Lake Community Schools — Home deliveries
- GTACS — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Blair Elementary, Long Lake Elementary, Traverse Heights Elementary and East Middle School until April 10
- Kalkaska Public Schools — Transit stops where kids are picked up and at high school
- Leland Public Schools — 11 a.m. Monday and Thursday at Leland Public Schools, St. Mary School and Bingham Boat Launch
- Mancelona Public Schools — 8-9 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. at the middle school
- Northport Public Schools — Home deliveries Monday and Wednesday, not running during spring break
- Suttons Bay Public Schools — Drive through the school and Leelanau Christian Neighbors in Lake Leelanau
Bread bank opens
FRANKFORT — Crescent Bakery and Cafe opened a bread bank for people who need help feeding themselves and their family. It will be available Tuesday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until that day's bread is gone. Any assistance (monetary or other) is accepted. Contact: 231-352-4611.
Contacts
U-M's Poverty Solutions released a Michigan COVID-19 Pandemic Resource Guide
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Coronavirus Self-Checker
Consumer Protection tip line (877-765-8388). Phone lines are generally open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; however, operations are extended until 7 p.m. Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. To allow for more efficient response by the Attorney General’s office, consumers are urged to file complaints online.
Leslie Meyers, Antrim County Emergency Services Coordinator, (o) 231-533-6569, (c) 231-632-6080
Health Department of Northwest Michigan, 231-347-5628 (main office) or 800-386-5959 (public health information line)
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services statewide hotline for health-related questions, 888-535-6136
District Health Department No. 10 Kalkaska County, 231-258-8669. Community Connections program, 888-217-3904 option 3 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday
McLaren Northern Michigan hotline, 231-487-5550
Kyle Marshall, corporate chef for Magnum Hospitality, (231) 838-1975
TBA Credit Union Service Center, 231-946-7090
McLaren Northern Michigan offers a telehealth service for $29, 800-248-6777
Northern Michigan Community Action Agency Meals on Wheels: Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties: Lisa Robitshek, Jennifer Watkins or David Hagen, 231-947-3780; Wexford and Missaukee counties: Chuck Dolley, 231-775-9781; Manistee County: Bonnie Kruse, 231-723-6461
The Michigan Department of Treasury offers collections assistance to newly unemployed Michiganders currently paying on past-due state tax debts or other state debts. To receive assistance, individuals are encouraged to contact Treasury’s Collections Service Center at 517-636-5265.
Michigan musician Joshua Davis offers online songwriting, guitar, banjo, ukulele and mandolin lessons for all ages. Message him through Instagram.
Michigan unemployment benefits, Michigan.gov/UIA or 1-866-500-0017; https://www.michigan.gov/leo/0,5863,7-336-78421_97241---,00.html
Michigan Department of Civil Rights: Individuals can file a complaint of unlawful discrimination or request information through Michigan.gov/MDCR, MDCR-INFO@michigan.gov or 1-800-482-3604.
Michigan Economic Development Corporation, 888-522-0103
Old Mission Bakery, 813 S. Garfield, offers free bread daily to anyone in need, 231-421-7018
Online fitness classes through MOSSA, including Strength Train Together, Cardio Step Together and Active Together. Workouts are free for up to 60 days. https://bit.ly/2WpRnU6
Bayview Inn collects donations of feminine hygiene products for girls who cannot access them while schools are closed.
Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians services: Tribal Manager Sonya Zotigh, Sonya.Zotigh@gtbindians.com or GTB Health Director Soumit Pendharkar, 231-631-2978.
The National Rifle Association offers its Experienced Hunter Education Course for free. Course includes a review of firearm safety and safe hunting practices, 800-672-3888
Social and emotional health:
- 24-hour mental health crisis line: 1-833-295-0616 (Northern Lakes Community Mental Health-FAST)
- Crisis counselor text line (24/7, national service): text HOME to 741741
- National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
- OK2SAY: https://www.michigan.gov/ok2say/
- For medical or safety emergencies, call 9-1-1.
People eligible for Students in Transition Empowerment Program (STEP) with unmet needs, contact Abby Jordan at 231-933-5901.
Michigan’s Child Nutrition programs: Office of Health and Nutrition Services’ Director Diane Golzynski, 517-241-5374 or mde-schoolnutrition@michigan.gov
Benzie County: County and deputy administrators, 231-882-0035; Animal Control, 231-882-0859; Building Department, 231-882-9673; Benzie EMS, 231-882-0557; Benzie EMS Frankfort, 231-352-5924
Benzie County Department of Human Services, 231-882-1330. Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, 231-882-4409 or BLDHD.org
Bay Area Senior Advocates, Amy Northway, 231-932-0708 or amy@monarchhomehealth.com
Benzie Bus offers free grocery or medicine delivery, 231-325-3000 or dispatch@benziebus.com
Michigan Small Business Resources: https://sbdcmichigan.org/small-business-covid19/
West Side Community Church COVID-19 Community Relief Fund supports Single Momm Ministry, Safe Harbor, Leelanau Christian Neighbors and the Goodwill Inn: tcwscc.com/give
Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), www.michigan.gov/LARA and 517-335-9700
Red Cross, blood donor app on mobile phones, RedCrossBlood.org or 800-733-2767
USDA Rural Development Traverse City Area Office, 231-941-0951 ext. 4
Aleda E. Lutz VA community-based outpatient clinic in Traverse City, 989-497-2500, ext. 11412
Disaster Distress Helpline provides immediate, 24/7 crisis counseling to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic, call 800-985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" to 66746
Good Samaritan Food Pantry, 231-588-2208 for utility or emergency assistance. Call 231-588-2200 for additional baby wipes, diapers, formula, food, etc.
Kalkaska County Veterans Affairs Office, 231-258-3370 or mpauch@kalkaskacounty.org
Antrim County Veterans Affairs, 231-350-6545 or bedellw@antrimcounty.org
Northern Latitudes Distillery in Lake Leelanau offers hand sanitzer, call 231-256-2700 to order for pick up
Equality Michigan Department of Victim Services virtual office hours Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with gmaze@equalitymi.org | 313-537-7000, ext. 114 or from 1-5 p.m. with jpoindexter@equalitymi.org | 313-537-7000, ext. 112
LGBT National Hotline: 888-843-4564
LGBT National Youth Talkline: 800-246-PRIDE (7743)
LGBT National Senior Talkline: 888-234-7243
Northern Lakes Community Mental Health: Access Line for people experiencing stress, anxiety or depression, 800-492-5742; myStrength.com tools for stress management
World Trade Press, Free educational resources at ABCDatabaseSuite.com. Contact: 231-357-7640; paulm@worldtradepress.com.
Alzheimer's Foundation of America, call the toll-free helpline at 866-232-8484 or text 646-586-5283
Grand Traverse County Resource Recovery Department, 231-995-6075. Information about brush drop-off sites is provided at 231-632-5162.
Energy bill assistance or flexible-payment plans may be available. Local municipal utility Traverse City Light & Power, 231-922-4431
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, 231-882-9544. A household may pick-up pre-packaged food bags twice a month from 2804 Benzie Highway/U.S. 31 in Benzonia
Dial 2-1-1 or visit mi211.org for more resources
