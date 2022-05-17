TRAVERSE CITY — The numbers of people with a subvariant of the COVID-19 omicron variant are on the rise, though numbers are nowhere near the highest surge of the disease seen in December.

Munson Healthcare on Tuesday reported 36 people were hospitalized with COVID system-wide, with 28 patients at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Of those, six are in the critical care unit, with two patients on ventilators.

“I think there is concern whenever we see the numbers creep up,” said Brian Lawson, Munson spokesman.

The regional 14-day average positivity rate is currently at 12.8 percent, he said.

“Obviously we’re continuing to keep a close eye on the numbers and how that correlates with hospitalizations,” Lawson said. “Anecdotally you talk to more and more people right now who know people who are sick. The pandemic isn’t over yet, we just need to be careful.”

Michigan has suspended its contract for COVID-19 contact tracing. That’s despite another surge of the virus that had weekly case counts quadrupling since the beginning of March.

Mike Lahey, deputy health officer with the Grand Traverse County Health Department, last week said the department was focusing on contract tracing in congregant settings — nursing homes, schools, daycare centers — where an outbreak could be devastating.

The use of at-home COVID tests has also increased, and with people not required to report their results, contract tracing becomes impossible. Lahey said communities have gone from crisis mode to managing the virus.

Michigan residents can now get up to four free COVID testing kits per household at www.covidtests.gov. Users are sent to a U.S. Postal Service site to enter their address.

Demand for the at-home tests has surged with the latest case increase, leaving empty shelves at pharmacy retailers. The free tests are part of an effort by the Biden administration to distribute 500 million free tests to Americans.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 82.6 percent of people ages 5 and over have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. In Michigan about 60 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

In northern Michigan, clinics are being scheduled for vaccinations and boosters. The Grand Traverse County Health Department closed its Cherryland Clinic and is offering both from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.) every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Logan Place West at 3287 Racquet Club Dr.

All vaccines and boosters are available — Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, which are both for those 18-years-old and up, and Pfizer, which is for those 5 and up.

Northwest Michigan Health Services is also holding clinics May 18, from 1-4 p.m. in Shelby; and on Thursday, May 19 from 1-4 p.m. at its Benzonia office. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.