MANISTEE — Little River Casino Resort in Manistee is the latest site of possible public exposures to the virus causing COVID-19.
District Health Department No. 10 announced Saturday that someone who tested positive for the disease was at the casino on Oct. 2, 3 and 4. Anyone who was there those days should self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks following that visit.
Those symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell, according to the release. Anyone with two or more symptoms should quarantine immediately and call a doctor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.