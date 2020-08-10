TRAVERSE CITY — Investigations into six cases of COVID-19 revealed possible exposure sites at bars, restaurants and Traverse City's volleyball courts.
Grand Traverse County Health Department's investigations found someone with a confirmed case of the virus was at:
- Dillinger's Pub, July 30 from 8-10 p.m.;
- U & I Lounge, July 30 from 10 p.m. to midnight;
- Kilkenny's Irish Public House, July 31 from midnight to 1 a.m. and Aug. 1 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.;
- Boathouse Restaurant, Aug. 2 from 3-11 p.m.;
- Outback Steakhouse, Aug. 6 from 5-6 p.m.
Investigators also found several times when someone with a confirmed case was at the city volleyball courts on Grandview Parkway:
- July 30, 5-8 p.m.;
- July 31, 2-8 p.m.;
- Aug. 2, 2-8 p.m.;
- Aug. 3, 2-8 p.m.;
- Aug. 7, 2-6 p.m.
Anyone at the same places during those times should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since that date, especially those who weren't wearing masks or socially distancing, according to the health department. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath and new loss of taste or smell.
