TRAVERSE CITY — The downslide in COVID-19 cases and positivity rates is spurring protocol conversations.

Munson Healthcare officials began talking about dropping universal masking when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday it is relaxing its mask guidance for communities where hospitals are not under high strain of COVID-19 cases.

The latest on COVID-19 Continuing coverage of COVID-19 and its impact. If you have a question about the novel coronavirus pandemic and haven't been able to find an a…

Simultaneously, Munson is considering when to switch to pandemic level yellow from orange, which is when percent positivity in the region falls below 10 percent.

The CDC labels communities as low, medium and high risk for COVID-19. On Tuesday, with percent positivity of 10.8 percent for the past 14 days and the number of total cases at 111,283 for the region, Grand Traverse County was still labeled as a high-risk area.

Also on Tuesday, there were 41 beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients systemwide at Munson, with 34 of them at Munson Medical Center, with four patients on a ventilator.

That’s down from 44 occupied beds on Friday — 33 of those at Munson Medical Center — which Dr. Joe Santangelo, Munson’s chief quality and safety officer, said on Friday is about half of where the region was just a few weeks ago.

Munson moved from level red to level orange on Thursday, after percent positivity for the region dipped below 20 percent, the benchmark for level orange, after cases and percent positivity sharply declined in the region in February.

The hospital system kept its universal masking policy in place and loosened some visitor restrictions with the change, which Dianne Michalek, chief marketing and communications officer for Munson, said is the biggest thing they are adjusting to this week.

A change from orange to yellow status, Michalek also said, would further impact Munson’s visitor policy and possibly allow them to divert resources currently dedicated to COVID-19, elsewhere.

Michalek said, because any area where patients might be would still require universal masking, a change from the CDC’s high to medium risk for Grand Traverse County, is when Munson would make a change to the hospital system in line with the new CDC guidance, wouldn’t visibly change very much. But, she said, she thinks tying a change in masking policy to moving to level yellow is a conversation Munson officials need to have.

“But, I think that, even if the CDC were to say, ‘Grand Traverse County is now medium risk,’ it’s not like we could just make that decision tomorrow, because there’s a lot of different committees and incident commands that it has to be vetted through,” Michalek said.