TRAVERSE CITY — Another 77 people died of COVID-19 across Michigan since Sunday, including a 5-year-old Detroit girl.
Both of the girl’s parents were first responders, said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during Monday’s update on the pandemic.
Tuesday marks six weeks since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Michigan. Whitmer has come under fire by detractors for her orders to close the state, but she defended them Monday, saying they are limited actions that are in place for a limited amount of time.
“This action isn’t about our individual rights to gather, it’s about our parents’ rights to live,” Whitmer said.
The pandemic hit its high point in the state 10 days ago and as of Saturday, there are 3,237 people recovering from the disease for at least 30 days.
Whitmer’s stay-at-home order expires on April 30 and while she has not indicated that she intends to extend it, she has said the state will re-open slowly and in phases.
Over the last 24 hours, Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse Counties each added one positive case of COVID-19. The new Grand Traverse case is a man in his 60s, according to information from the Grand Traverse County Health Department. In all, 411 people have been tested in the county, with 352 of those tests negative.
Across the northern Michigan region, there are nine new cases, though none were added in Otsego County, which has become a hot spot for the virus with 72 cases as of Sunday.
The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department learned Monday that a positive case in Leelanau County was determined to be still pending. The case had been incorrectly reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the county has seven positive cases. In all, 144 people have been tested in Benzie and Leelanau, with results pending on 32 people.
In a recently reported positive case in Benzie County, several of the person’s contacts reported that they shop frequently at Shop-N-Save in Benzonia. The health department is reporting that walking by someone with COVID-19 does not mean an exposure has taken place.
This week, the MDHHS again expanded its testing criteria to include all essential workers who are still reporting to work in person, even those who don’t have symptoms.
“Robust testing is essential for re-opening the economy,” Whitmer said, as well as to prevent a second wave of the disease.
Contact tracing has also been expanded, with more than 2,000 volunteers signing on to lend a hand with the process.
Whitmer said she knows many people don’t answer their phones when the number is unfami- liar, but they should as it could be a volunteer telling them they’ve been exposed.
