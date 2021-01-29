TRAVERSE CITY — A third COVID-19 vaccine may soon hit the market as health officials across Michigan continued to report promising data.
Michigan hit a three-month low in both new positive cases and deaths on Friday, as the Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,774 cases and six deaths.
“Overall for Grand Traverse County, the positivity rate has decreased and the daily tests per million is over 4,000,” department spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said in an email. “These metrics are positive. For the state, testing has stabilized and percent positivity is also closer to our goal.”
Testing rates across the state have also decreased in that same time frame, however.
State figures show, according to data from the University of Michigan School of Public Health, that testing rates across the Traverse City region dramatically decreased from a peak of 5,100 tests per-million per-week on average among residents mid-November, to now 2,700.
The rate of 2,700 per-week is comparable to what the region was testing at the beginning of October, a record high at the time that still blew testing rates from early in the pandemic out of the water. In April of 2020, testing in the Traverse City region was at a rate of 150 tests per-million residents each week.
Sutfin said that’s a statewide trend in hospitals and labs for PCR tests (polymerase chain reaction).
“Antigen testing numbers have increased during that time, although the antigen increases do not offset decreases to PCR testing,” Sutfin said. “We don’t know of a single reason behind the decrease, but we encourage Michiganders to continue to get tested, especially if they travel.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, antigen tests are designed to detect an immune response to COVID-19, not the DNA of the disease itself like its PCR counterpart.
In a pilot testing program in January with the Michigan High School Athletic Association, more than 30,000 antigen tests were used among 5,376 high school athletes — 57 were positive at some point in the trial.
Sutfin said positive antigen tests are reported at the state level as a probable case, not a confirmed case. The CDC’s Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists redefined its wording on a probable case in August to specifically include those who test positive in an antigen test without a positive PCR test.
Previously Michigan defined a probable case as someone symptomatic and epidemiologically linked to a positive COVID-19 case, but wasn’t tested for whatever reason. The CDC defines a probable COVID-19 death as someone with COVID-19 listed on their death certificate with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for the disease.
The state confirmed 50,000 probable cases and 913 probable deaths. Of those, 2,200 probable cases and 47 probable deaths were in the Traverse City-area region.
Multiple local health departments in the region — the Benzie Leelanau District Health Department and District Health Department No. 4 — have already included probable cases in their total counts.
The MHSAA’s antigen test trial used BinaxNOW produced by Abbott, which costs $5 and produces results in 15 minutes on a card the size of a credit card. Abbott’s product page says the test requires “minimal training” to administer. PCR tests typically took between three and five days for results to return from a lab, sometimes up to a week or longer.
MDHHS is now offering the same tests to assist in re-opening plans, according to Sutfin last week.
Pit Spitters assist in mask distribution
The United Way of Northwest Michigan and Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan will be distributing free KN95 masks to limit the spread of COVID-19 to several counties in the area.
The dates and times will be:
- Emmet County Fairgrounds, Petoskey, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Birch Street Elementary School, Kalkaska, Saturday, Feb. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Turtle Creek Stadium, Traverse City, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Distribution will be 10 masks per person, per vehicle, with a maximum of 50 per vehicle, with drive-up delivery of masks. The mask distribution will end at the times above or until all masks have been distributed, whichever is first.
The United Way asks for the safety of their volunteers people in their cars wear masks.
By the numbers
This week Munson Healthcare reported 280 positive cases per 100,000 people.
That has dropped from the 396 per 100,000 reported Jan. 19 and the 432 per 100,000 reported Jan. 12.
Munson continues to test those who come into the hospital with symptoms and those who request tests through their doctors, said Brian Lawson, director of communications.
“The infection rate is going down and it has been for the last couple of weeks,” Lawson said.