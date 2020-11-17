TRAVERSE CITY — COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to tick upward across northern Lower Michigan and the whole state.
Health officials across the 17-county region on Tuesday announced 263 additional confirmed cases of the pandemic disease and four reported deaths since the day prior. The area’s collective total cases since the pandemic began in March now stands at more than 6,000 with at least 129 reported deaths.
Local hospital officials on Tuesday reported 79 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 among the designated coronavirus units at facilities in Traverse City, Petoskey, Grayling and Cadillac.
One local public health officer said there has never been a more important time for area residents to pull together to fight what she called the common enemy — this pandemic disease.
“This is the culprit that has taken our normalcy and we have learned so much over the past months about what we need to do to fight it,” said Lisa Peacock, health officer for both the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
“If you aren’t sure what you can do, wear your mask everywhere you go, be mindful to stay home and away from others if you don’t feel well, resist the temptation to go to a party or a gathering in an indoor space, and support your family members and friends when they need to be quarantined,” she said.
As of Tuesday, Emmet County recorded the most new cases with 47 identified in the prior 24 hours. Statistics show the most deaths in the same time period also happened in Emmet County — three losses to the pandemic disease.
Emmet County residents endured the most deaths — 21 — attributed to COVID-19 since March, this week surpassing Grand Traverse County’s total coronavirus deaths which now stand at 17 losses.
Grand Traverse County, however, maintains the most cumulative COVID-19 cases with 1,248 since March, with Emmet County now at 728 confirmed cumulative cases.
Charlevoix County on Tuesday recorded the second most additional cases in the region since Monday with 34, followed by 32 cases in Grand Traverse County, statistics show. The area’s fourth death between Monday and Tuesday happened in Otsego County, records show.
State health officials reported 7,458 additional cases on Tuesday, as well as 79 more deaths since Monday. That brings the collective statewide totals to 272,034 cases and 8,128 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday reported the United States has had nearly 11.3 million cases and 248,000 deaths in the pandemic, compared to nearly 55.4 million cases and 1.3 million deaths worldwide.
Local health officials this week said that, in an effort to increase access to diagnostic tests, a no-cost community COVID-19 testing event will screen participants Wednesday at a drive-through event at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department announced the testing event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the dune climb parking lot, 6748 S. Dune Highway, Glen Arbor.
Any Michigan resident can be tested during the event, regardless of symptoms, with a state driver’s license or identification card. A doctor’s order is not required.
Officials said the naso-pharyngeal swab tests will be to diagnose COVID-19, not serve as a screening for antibodies. Those tested can access results through an online portal, though those who test positive for the pandemic disease will be contacted by their county’s health department.
Advanced registration for the testing event can be done at https://honumg.info/SleepingBearDune online.
Finally, local public health officials announced at least one potential public COVID-19 exposure site. A person infectious with COVID-19 was known to be at Turtle Creek Casino in Williamsburg from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 8.
Medical officials encourage anyone present there at those times to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing.
Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.