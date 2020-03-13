The Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 decided to cancel its March 19 luncheon at the Elks Lodge.
Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network will suspend all programming, including the congregate meal program, at all locations (Traverse City, Acme, Fife Lake, Kingsley and Interlochen) until further notice. Cancellations include Census Count Day programs, set April 1-2 at network locations. The Traverse City Senior Center remains open to provide information, and scheduled one-on-one income tax preparation services continue.
Women's Resource Center is suspending face-to-face contact with clients, visitors, volunteers and group sessions March 13 to April 20. Sessions conducted by phone, 231-941-1210. Emergency shelter and thrift store open.
The State Theatre and Bijou by the Bay continue to be open for business as usual, but are canceling annual Free Spring Break Staycation Week
Postseason events sponsored by the Michigan High School Athletic Association have been suspended indefinitely (games through March 28)
TCAPS: All out-of-district, school-sponsored travel will be suspended until April 30, or until new guidance becomes available, including professional conferences, academic activities, field trips, and non-MHSAA athletic events.
Crystal Mountain plans to follow Gov. Whitmer's recommendation to limit activities to 100 people. This applies to some of the March at the Mountain events like the Slush Cup, Cardboard Classic, Celts and Kayaks and more. Resort restaurants, ski and snowboard slopes, hotel, spa and fitness area maintain normal operations.
Norte postponed all in-school and after-school programming, community events and meetings through at least April 6.
All events at Traverse Area District Library's main, East Bay and Kingsley branches are canceled until April 15. Events include the After Hours Laser Tag for adults (March 20), the annual Seed Swap (March 22), the Grand Traverse Humanists program (April 13) and many others. Visit tadl.org for a complete list. Also, checked out items with due dates before April 15 will have due dates adjusted to April 15.
Two events at the City Opera House in Traverse City are being postponed, with the remainder under review.
March 13
Traverse City West's final weekend of Advanced Theatre's "Peter and the Star Catcher" will be rescheduled
March 14
Gopherwood FUNdraiser benefit
Leapin’ Leprechaun race moves virtual
Manistee County Health Fair
St. Patrick’s Day parade in TC
March 15
George Robson's Bath School shooting talk at Alden District Library. The library is working to reschedule.
Battle of the Books finale — audience limited to immediate family members. Broadcast via Facebook
March 16
Great Lakes Fishery Commission - Upper Lake Committee meetings were scheduled to take place March 16-19 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. These meetings will not be re-scheduled.
March 17
Census discussion at TADL
March 21
Canadian singer-songwriter Lynn Miles' concert at the Old Art Building is delayed; hoping for September reschedule
Postmodern Jukebox plans to reschedule its Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour, which was set to visit City Opera House. The group plans to reschedule its concerts in the fall. Ticket holders can get a refund if they are unable to attend on the new dates.
March 23
Great Lakes Fishery Commission - The Lower Lake Committee meetings were scheduled to take place March 23-26 in Hamilton, Ontario. These meetings will not be re-scheduled.
April
Abdul El-Sayed book tour stop in TC - planning on rescheduling for August/September
April 9
Author Terry McMillan's National Writers Series event. City Opera House plans to contact ticket holders regarding refunds. Questions: 231-941-8082, ext. 201.
