TRAVERSE CITY — Local medical professionals stepped up COVID-19 testing and treatment plans in the face of the growing epidemic and Michigan's first reported death to the respiratory illness.
Health officials announced a man in his 50s with underlying health problems died from the pandemic disease early Wednesday morning at a hospital in Wayne County. He is Michigan's first COVID-19 death.
"Clearly things are moving rapidly and we are making decisions on the best science and facts we have available," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday.
She didn't mince words, either.
"We had someone die today because of COVID-19," Whitmer said.
Hospital officials confirmed the death.
"Our medical team went to extraordinary efforts to care for this patient and we are deeply saddened by his passing and empathize with his family," Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant said in a released statement.
Meanwhile, state health officials reported Wednesday there are now 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide based on results from from the state laboratory. But state statistics don't include data from private labs which are also processing screening samples.
For example, the Detroit News reported Wednesday that Oakland County has 59 confirmed cases after factoring in private lab results. State statistics show that county has only 23 confirmed cases.
Locally, phlebotomists at Munson Healthcare began screening more patients for the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus at a drive-up specimen collection site Wednesday.
The health care organization also designated three of its nine hospitals as COVID-19 regional care sites: Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and the hospitals in Grayling and Cadillac.
That decision was based on logistics for equipment, employees and technology, said Dianne Michalek, Munson's vice-president of marketing and communications.
"Those three (hospitals) all have step-down ICU unites with ventilators and the other hospitals do not," Michalek said.
Additionally, she said those three hospitals are staffed 24/7 and have telemedicine capabilities.
COVID-19 patients from Kalkaska, Frankfort and Traverse City will be transferred to Munson Medical Center. Those from Gaylord and Grayling will be sent to Grayling Hospital, while those from Manistee and Cadillac will be sent to Cadillac Hospital.
Finally, patients from the hospital in Charlevoix will be sent to one of the three designated COVID-19 sites based on available transportation.
Another growing concern for regional health officials is the imminent return of the snowbird population — those who reside in sunny southern climes during winter months. They are now returning to their up north homes.
Mike and Lana Nickels of East Bay Township arrived home on Tuesday this week from their three-month retreat to Florida. They are both in their 70s and agreed to isolate themselves at home, not even visiting face-to-face with their adult son who spent the winter here.
"We do not want to get that crud. We are both healthy. We are both active and we just don't want to get it," said Lana Nickels, a retired local elementary school teacher.
More importantly, she said they could not bear the responsibility of being a disease carrier to others, perhaps even leading to deaths.
So that means no grocery shopping, no hardware stores and no catching up with friends not seen for months. For now, they have enough supplies in their fifth-wheel trailer to sustain them, Lana Nickels said.
When they start to run low, they said they intend to send their son to the store with their shopping list.
And that's exactly the right choice, said area health experts.
"Recommendations for snowbirds returning home are same for the general population," said Jane Sundmacher, from the four-county Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
That means good hygiene — especially proper hand washing — as well as social distancing.
Michalek agreed.
"They should stay home," she said. "Some of them are in the high-risk category."
Statistics show the greatest number of COVID-19 patients in Michigan are between 60 and 69 years old, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The best advice for those that age and older is no longer to stay home only if you are feeling unwell, but instead to stay home all the time, Michalek said.
"This is all about isolation at this point. It's the only way to stop the spread and conserve resources," she said.
Predictive models show that the United States will outstrip medical providers' abilities to provide care to all those infected unless the population more successfully embraces social distancing and isolation, Michalek said.
"We have tools in our arsenal to combat this together but we need the public to do their part," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.