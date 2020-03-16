Area pantries continue
TRAVERSE CITY — Several area pantries plan to remain open during the Michigan school closures.
The Salvation Army provides its community meals as takeout and lunches can be picked up at the emergency disaster truck at 1239 Barlow St.
Most organizations are restricting in-person visits and encourage calling ahead.
Meals are available at the following times and locations:
- ACTS in Williamsburg — 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
- Christ Church — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
- Church of the Nazarene — 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
- Elk Rapids Community Cupboard at First Presbyterian Church
- Father Fred Foundation — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Faith Reformed Church — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday (teens), 5:30 p.m. Thursday
- Grace Episcopal — noon to 2 p.m. Monday and Friday, 1 p.m. Sunday
- Immaculate Conception — 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Kandu Island — 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- Salvation Army — 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday and Friday; Sal’s Kitchen Meals at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday
- St. Patrick Church — 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday
- Traverse City High School (Step Up) — 231-933-5860
- Trinity Lutheran Church — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 5 p.m. Sunday
Food Bank Council
TRAVERSE CITY — Food Bank Council of Michigan offers to feed children during the statewide school closure, in effect through April 5. Nearly 900,000 students will miss breakfast and lunch during the next three weeks. Food Bank Council, through the Michigan Department of Education, applied for waivers to activate the Summer Feeding program, which would cover the costs of feeding children.
The USDA granted the request, waiving the requirement that kids must eat in a group at schools.
Regional bank locations include Goodwill of Northern Michigan’s Food Rescue program in Traverse City. Call 517-485-1202 to donate or volunteer for distribution.
Benzie Bus aid
BEULAH — Benzie Bus plans to aid anyone who feels ill, especially senior citizens, by providing free grocery or medicine delivery services. Buses are being disinfected with an electrostatic sprayer.
Additionally, Benzie Senior Resources continues its Meals on Wheels program and may deliver frozen foods to the curb.
Contact: 231-325-3000; dispatch@benziebus.com.
Pickups available
TRAVERSE CITY — Books-A-Million recently started a free curbside pick-up option. Customers can buy items online, call the store when they arrive and receive their purchases at their vehicle. The local store is currently open. Call 231-935-0194 for more details.
YMCA offers care
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay YMCA closes its Central, East and West locations until April 6, but continues providing care at the Child Development Center, 1027 McRae Hill Road. The facility plans to evaluate that location daily and provide updates if needed. Call 231-933-9622 with membership questions.
Meals for students
TRAVERSE CITY — Many area schools announced that they will give meals to students missing breakfast and/or lunch during the state-mandated closures. Students can get free breakfast and lunch at most schools.
- Elk Rapids Schools — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting March 17 at the middle school food service entrance and Mill Creek Elementary loading dock
- TCAPS — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18-20, 23-26 at Blair Elementary, Long Lake Elementary, Traverse Heights Elementary and East Middle School. Weekend meals may be available upon request. info@tcaps.net
- Kingsley Area Schools — 4:30-6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Hannah St. Mary’s or 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kingsley Methodist Church. 231-263-5261.
- Bellaire Public Schools — 8-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17-20, 23-27
- Benzie Central — Drive through March 17, 20, 23 and 26
- Forest Area Community Schools — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays
- Frankfort Elberta — home deliveries Tuesday and Friday, drive through during spring break
- Glen Lake Community Schools — Home deliveries March 18, 20, 23, 25 and 27
- GTACS — March 23 at Immaculate Conception
- Kalkaska Public Schools — Transit stops where kids are picked up and at high school
- Leland Public Schools — March 17-19
- Mancelona Public Schools — 8-9 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. at the middle school
- Northport Public Schools — March 18, 23 and 25
- Suttons Bay Public Schools — Drive through the school and Leelanau Christian Neighbors in Lake Leelanau March 17-20, 23-27
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.