ANTRIM COUNTY — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan reported its first case of COVID-19 in Antrim County.
The individual, an adult male with a history of travel, is isolated and recuperating at a residence. According to a press release from county administration, it has been reported that this resident had little contact with others that would cause concern of spread to other Antrim County residents.
"We hope that this individual has a full recovery," said Medical Director Dr. Josh Meyerson. "With every additional case in our jurisdiction, we continue to remind residents of all our counties that staying home is the best protection themselves and their loved ones."
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 836 new cases of COVID-19 with 21 deaths on Sunday. The state’s total rises to 5,486 and 132 deaths.
Saturday’s daily report from the MDHHS announced 993 new cases.
Other cases in the Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s jurisdiction included 4 in Charlevoix county, 4 in Emmet, and 17 in Otsego.
The newest case of COVID-19 in Grand Traverse County involves a woman in her 70s, currently hospitalized.
District Health Department No. 4’s jurisdiction of Alpena, Cheboygan, Montmorency and Presque Isle Counties reports just one positive case in Cheboygan County.
Each health department said it would conduct a full investigation and notify any individuals who may have been exposed.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department reports 143 GT County residents have been tested for COVID-19; 89 tests have come back negative, 6 tests were positive and 48 are still pending.
Cherry Capital Airport posted on its Facebook page it had received guidance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
It stated that federally obligated airports, such as Cherry Capital, had inquired to the FAA about their authority to implement a range of restrictions and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic to reflect the interest of social distancing.
The FAA's response was that its primary concern is that federally obligated airports remain safe and open to the traveling public and aircraft.
“Particularly during this public health emergency, airports play an essential role in transporting medical and emergency equipment and personnel,” the statement said. “The FAA continues to expect all airports to operate safely and stay open.
“Passengers cannot be categorically refused access to air transportation. Airlines may refuse transportation to a passenger because of a communicable disease if the passenger’s condition poses a direct threat to the health or safety of others.”
The FAA's full response can be found in an document filed under www.faa.gov/airports.
The CDC announced Sunday it is urging residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately. The advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security.
The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory.
