TRAVERSE CITY — Dockets are sparse and locals shouldn’t expect any jury summons in the mail.
Throughout the state, courts are cutting trials and shuttering courtrooms, and northern Michigan’s halls of justice prove no different.
Kalkaska County’s 46th Circuit Court this month adjourned most trials through April 24, according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Ross Holec. District and circuit courts in Benzie, Leelanau, Antrim and Grand Traverse counties follow similar measures as coronavirus cases multiply through the mitten state.
Benzie County’s 19th Circuit and 85th District courts have limited activity to “essential operations,” according to a release, only hearing cases for incarcerated defendants, emergency bond hearings, probation violations and scheduled sentencings. Civil matters have been restricted to personal protection orders, infectious disease cases and emergency orders related to children.
“There’s no manual for how to do this that’s written in stone,” said Douglas Donaldson, Leelanau County chief assistant prosecutor. “We’re gonna follow the lead.”
Michigan’s Supreme Court recommended last week all civil jury trials be halted, along with criminal jury trials for non-incarcerated defendants, as an emergency measure against the virus. It also suggested expanding videoconferencing in courtrooms, with defendants’ consent.
“The problem is, you have to bring in a number of people to form a jury pool,” said John Nevin, Michigan Supreme Court communications director, on Monday.
Only timely criminal cases should move forward under the recommendations, he added, to preserve the rights of defendants awaiting trial from a jail cell. The higher court has also discouraged holding people in contempt for being late due to virus-related issues and suggests more leniency for probation violations. They’ll remain in effect until April 3, for now.
The announcements came shortly after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan’s first two COVID-19 cases, a number that has since ballooned to 80, including one death announced Wednesday afternoon.
Courts have been encouraged to implement remote hearings wherever possible as long as the State of Emergency continues.
“It’s on a case-by-case basis,” said 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power, who serves in Grand Traverse County. “The large get-togethers have been pushed back.”
His colleague, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, said Wednesday that all civil matters have been delayed until May 1. No new criminal cases are to be heard, or trials to be held, until at least March 31, too, save for emergency situations.
“It’s a fluid situation,” Elsenheimer said. “This really came within the last 24 hours as the whole COVID-19 situation has developed.”
Kalkaska County court officials failed to return calls on any updates to court changes Wednesday.
Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Antrim’s 86th District Court has closed its Traverse City lobby and delayed all misdemeanor, non-incarcerated and non-emergency cases through May 1. Status conferences and pre-trials have also been pushed back, and only parties essential to a case are allowed in courthouses. All civil cases and misdemeanor traffic cases have also been delayed through May. Probate court closed down entirely on Monday — a decision matched in Benzie County, according to County Prosecutor Sara Swanson, to protect more vulnerable populations.
Further measures are still being formulated.
“We’re getting notices from the courts that a lot of cases are being moved,” Swanson said Monday. “At this point, it’s just kind of case-to-case. And it’s not even all of them at this point — things that’re up against time deadlines we’re still dealing with.”
Donaldson said his office is working to scale back as much as possible.
“At this point, it’s a work in progress,” he said. “Emergency removals of at-risk children, that’s going to continue, arrest of serious criminal offenders is going to continue, dealing with issues of bond and confinement of people, that’s gonna continue.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic began in China, the disease has infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and tallied more than 8,000 deaths, according to the Associated Press.
Symptoms can emerge between 2 and 14 days after infection and include a dry cough, fever, sore throat and runny nose. Most people will endure mild symptoms and recover. Older residents and those with health problems, however, face greater risk.
