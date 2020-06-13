TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County offices reopen to the public starting June 15. People may make an appointment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Governmental Center, Public Services and Health Services buildings. Appointments from 8-10 a.m. are reserved for individuals with compromised immune systems. All visitors are required to wear a face mask and keep their distance from others in county facilities. Staff continues phone and online services for those who prefer no-contact options. More information: 231-922-4780.

