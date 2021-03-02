TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Board will take up the issue of eviction prevention this week in a letter addressed to state lawmakers urging them to release $622 million in COVID relief funds earmarked for that purpose.
The federal moratorium on evictions expires at the end of March and the letter asks legislators to come to a bipartisan agreement and release the much-needed funding.
The letter was brought forward for discussion by Commissioner Betsy Coffia and is on the agenda for the Wednesday regular 8 a.m. meeting. If approved, it will be sent to state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, Rep. John Roth and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Many people have been laid off or lost their job or their business during the last year because of the pandemic, the letter states, making the situation urgent for both landlords and tenants. Relief should not become mired in red tape, bipartisanship or the “horse trading of normal times,” it states.
“What we want to make sure won’t happen in our area is that more folks become housing insecure,” Coffia said. “What I hope the letter accomplishes is that our legislature would really go to bat for this fund to be released with no strings attached, ASAP. The money was needed yesterday.”
The funds were approved in December as part of the CARES Act 2 funding package.
Sarah Hughes, homeless prevention programs manager for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, will be on hand to talk about the importance of freeing up the money.
NMCAA for years has helped people in poverty who are facing eviction. But this is different, Hughes said.
With COVID-19 and unemployment, the agency is seeing a huge need from people who don’t meet the low income levels set for eviction prevention programs, Hughes said.
“There’s no place for them because they don’t fall within those poverty guidelines,” Hughes said.
If a person qualifies, the program could pay for housing for up to 12 months, she said.
“That would be a great way for people who have never struggled before to get back on their feet,” Hughes said.
According to information from NMCAA, an Eviction Diversion Program helped 113 households in Grand Traverse from July through December, when the $665,000 grant ran out. The program was funded by the CARES Relief Fund and funneled through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
Since December, the action agency has only been able to help 16 families through their normal channels because 80 percent of the calls the agency has gotten for help have been from households that are above the income criteria, Hughes said.
To qualify for those programs, a household in Grand Traverse must earn less than 30 to 50 percent of the annual median income, or about $12,000 to $16,000 for a single person household, Hughes said.
Income criteria for the CARES money is different, Hughes said, with some households able to earn 100 percent of the AMI, depending on the program.
Statistically, once a person becomes homeless, it is more likely that they will continue to have housing instability and other crises that will leave them in need of longer-term social services.
“The goal here should be to keep people in their homes and prevent them from going down that path, and to give landlords needed relief as well,” the letter states.