TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan residents continued to hunker down in the face of two of the state’s 65 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 found in the region.
At least one of the patients created a low risk to the local community, health officials said.
“He had very minimal contact and he was very responsible when he started to feel symptoms,” said Michelle Klein, director of personal health for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
Two of Michigan’s current 65 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in patients from Leelanau and Otsego counties.
Both were tested at Munson Healthcare hospitals, one in Traverse City and the other in Gaylord.
The Leelanau County man with COVID-19 — the disease that results from the novel coronavirus — remains hospitalized at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He circulated minimally in the community before he sought testing and treatment, Klein said.
“Really, that is the key,” she said.
National guidelines for social distancing this week steadily diminished the recommended size of crowds to no more than 10 people.
Meanwhile, officials with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan continue to investigate “contact tracing” for the Otsego County man who tested positive for COVID-19 after international travel.
“You trace the person back to when they contracted it. It gets very complex very quick,” said Jane Sundmacher, a public information officer with the four-county health department.
The man has isolated himself at home for his recuperation, she said.
A Charlevoix County woman who tested positive for COVID-19 remains hospitalized in a downstate hospital but local health officials remain unaware of her condition, Sundmacher said.
The state’s first two cases involved downstate patients and were reported to the public March 10, eight days ago.
There are now positive COVID-19 cases now in Detroit and the following counties: Bay, Charlevoix (patient in downstate hospital), Ingham, Jackson, Kent, Leelanau Macomb, Monroe, Montcalm, Oakland, Otsego, Ottawa, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a sweeping order Monday banning dine-in customers at restaurants and closing all bars, movie theaters, gyms and other sports facilities to enhance social distancing and curb the spread of the coronavirus. The order will remain in place through the end of the month.
In addition to those restrictions, all Michigan schools are closed.
These measures are meant to reduce community transmission of the illness from person to person. It has left streets across northern Michigan to grow increasingly empty as the week continues.
Even government business is grinding to a halt.
As of Wednesday, all misdemeanor and non-emergency felony cases in 86th District Court have been halted through May 1.
All misdemeanor and civil cases in traffic court, too, have been delayed. The court covers Antrim, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
Experts say these social distancing methods are the only weapon in the arsenal against this disease which has infected more than 190,000 people worldwide and killed more than 7,500.
This is not like other illnesses, such as the flu. For example, there are vaccines and treatments for influenza, said Arnold Monto, epidemiology professor at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health.
“We have nothing for this virus. Therefore, the only thing you can do is keep people away from each other,” he said.
That method worked in both Hong Kong and Singapore, he said, where there were early COVID-19 cases that originated from China.
Monto is a recognized expert on the transmission, prevention, mitigation and social response to outbreaks and pandemic planning, including transmission modes. He served as an adviser for the World Health Organization, consulted with the U.S. Department of Defense on communicable diseases and visited Beijing during the SARS coronavirus episode in 2003.
The professor said after SARS outbreaks in past years, public health officials began making pandemic preparedness plans in the event an avian flu strain became the next worldwide illness. But then it didn’t.
“When it didn’t happen, everything was put on the shelf,” Monto said.
What pandemic reaction plans did exist — shelved or not — failed to include any measures for social safety nets, he said.
“It’s unfortunate that people in the service industry who really have no safety nets in a lot of ways are being adversely affected by this,” Monto said. “We should have seen this coming. At least we should have had contingencies in place.”
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his intention to unleash a torrent of emergency economic aid — including direct checks to Americans — an effort unseen since the Great Recession to shore up households and the economy amid this coronavirus crisis.
Trump wants checks out to the public within two weeks as part of what officials said could approach a $1 trillion package. Congressional leaders vowed swift action.
“We want to go big,” Trump said at a White House briefing. “We want to get it done and have a big infusion.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised the Senate would not adjourn until the package was passed.
“Obviously, we need to act,” McConnell said after meeting White House officials at the Capitol.
But first, McConnell said, the Senate will vote on the House’s $100 billion package of sick pay, emergency food and free testing that’s on track for Trump’s signature.
The new proposal is beyond the House’s estimated $100 billion aid package of sick pay, emergency food aid and free virus testing that was approved over the weekend and is pending before the Senate.
Now Congress will be rushing to pass two measures or combine them into one, altogether a sweeping response.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
