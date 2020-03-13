It's all about the journey.
When you look back at your high school career, it's often not the end you remember most. It's all the in-betweens at the forefront.
Many area seniors saw that ending taken away by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this week, as the MHSAA has suspended all sports until at least April 5.
That means many high school basketball players didn't know their season was for all intents and purposes over when they won a game Tuesday or Wednesday.
Getting the spring season in will be hard enough, with teams not able to even get in batting practice or dry runs until April 5. So rescheduling the remainder of the winter sports postseason will be nearly impossible.
In a likelihood, those high school victories Tuesday and Wednesday will be the last for many of those seniors who don't also play a spring sport. The rest of those memories — hopefully more good than bad — flourish and carry on.
Looking at the positives, a lot more kids closed out with a win. That's something generally only state champions can say in basketball and hockey, where everyone makes the playoffs.
Perhaps this break makes us sit back, reflect and realize sports aren't quite as important as we thought. Once you do without them for a couple weeks, hopefully other positive things fill in that gap created by this virus' global impact.
Beside, on a personal note, all the "stick to sports" comments are also canceled for the foreseeable future. Same goes for "shut up and dribble." And popcorn rankings, sadly.
Will we miss parents yelling at high school referees? Hopefully not.
Will we miss the pure, uncorrupted emotion that sports brings out in athletes (and ourselves)? Certainly.
Will athletics return with a passion? You bet.
Sports will be back at every level, folks. Don't worry about that.
In the meantime, kick back and do what you want. There's opportunity here.
Maybe that's picking up a new hobby, finally getting to that home repair you've been putting off, spending more time with family, catching up on movies or TV or maybe even working on your jumpshot just in case the tournament resumes.
Maybe, just maybe, people start behaving like proper adults on social media. OK, so that's not likely.
Whatever you choose, there's lessons to be learned here. Sports can teach us a lot of those lessons. Now's the time to do it yourself for awhile.
