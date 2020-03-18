Day 7 without sports.
One full week with no sports to speak of. Withdrawal symptoms haven’t hit yet, thanks in large part to having work to do and backlogged TV shows to catch up on.
At least there was intermittent NFL free agency news to draw some attention throughout the day and prevent sports-withdrawal shakes. The Lions added safety Duron Harmon, defensive tackle Danny Shelton and cornerback Desmond Trufant Wednesday. Harmon and Shelton come from — where else? — New England. Lots of jokes about Detroit’s scouts being lazy on Lions message boards, but it really isn’t a bad thing to hoard players from the most dominant franchise of the decade. Better to hoard Patriots than toilet paper.
Add that to ex-Pat Jamie Collins and defensive tackle Nick Williams from the day before, and Detroit could actually field a competent defense next season. The next big question is adding an edge rusher and whether or not Darius Slay sticks around to play opposite Trufant. The draft could solve one of those questions, depending on if Ohio State defensive end Chase Young falls to No. 3 overall or the Lions end up with Buckeyes corner Jeff Okudah there or in a trade down, although linebacker Isaiah Simmons gives them an immediate upgrade on defense as well.
Thankfully, there’s the option of working from home.
Interviews over the phone are the easy part. Trying to stay focused in your own home isn’t as easy as it sounds. Pets crave attention, and our 9-year-old cat Fiona has recently picked up an annoying new habit of wanting to jump up onto tables. Facebook and Twitter alternately infuriate and amuse.
It’s still appalling how many aren’t taking this virus seriously. But that’s been addressed in previous columns, so we’ll leave it at that for now.
The number of cases in Michigan shot up over 100, with the state’s first death reported Wednesday, a man in his 50s from Wayne County. A week ago, the number of confirmed Michigan cases stood at two.
The days already start to intertwine. A weekday is now no different than the weekend, blending together into a parade of days largely the same. Nothing much is open anyway, so it’s all the same, really. That’s why we’re trying to set up different daily activities to make the days kind of their own.
Yesterday, Sena and I took the time to conduct our annual walk through the cul-de-sac to pick up trash that accumulates during winter. Might have to do that again once the snow in the ditches melts completely, but filled a whole garbage bag already. This year, we wore gloves. Lots of water bottles filled with smokeless tobacco spit. Yuck.
We’re finally caught up on laundry, which usually never happens. Now what do we do?
