TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare doctors want recovered COVID-19 patients to help save the lives of area residents still suffering from the potentially fatal respiratory disease.
Doctors at both Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and Grayling Hospital are treating seriously ill coronavirus patients with convalescent plasma, meaning that it comes from donors who already recovered from COVID-19. The treatments are part of a nationwide medical research trial in partnership with the Mayo Clinic.
“This is all very early, like everything with COVID-19,” said Dr. William Kanner, pathologist and blood bank director for Munson’s Traverse City hospital.
“It does offer hope to people who are currently sick,” he said.
Kanner works in partnership with Drs. Dennis Sula and Bobby Kong, clinicians treating patients in the medical trial. They said donations from recovered patients are needed to continue this critical research and potentially benefit local people who currently are the most sick.
“It’s great that we have this option to apply to the very seriously ill patients,” Kong said.
However, the doctor said this method is not new. It’s an old technique being tried on this new disease, Kong said.
Sula, an infectious disease expert, said patients in this treatment trial receive transfusions in an effort to learn whether antibodies will kill the virus and help sick people recover.
It’s a method proven effective in the past for other diseases such as diphtheria, H1N1 influenza, SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and ebola, Sula said.
“Since this is another pandemic, we are trying to get another treatment option,” he said. “We are hopping this will be an effective way to combat this virus.”
Patients enrolled in the trial receive a plasma injection with the virus’s antibodies and are then monitored for four hours for any immediate reactions or negative side-effects.
After seven days, the patient’s daily conditions are reported to Mayo for data analysis.
“We’ve done three so far and there have been more than 3,000 done in this study,” Kanner said.
Four patients in the Munson system have consented to participate, he said, but only three have so far received their transfusions — two in Traverse City and one in Grayling.
The still pending transfusion will be performed in Grayling, he said.
Mayo reports about 2,000 hospitals across the United States are participating in the research, including others in Michigan such as Beaumont and Henry Ford hospitals downstate.
More than 3,800 patients have so far been infused. More than double that number continue to await their transfusions, statistics show.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on April 3 named Mayo the lead institution to provide coordinated access to investigation of convalescent plasma for hospitalized patients with severe or life-threatening COVID-19, or those at high risk of progressing to severe or life-threatening disease.
“We believe this program, in extending access to this investigational treatment, is a hopeful therapeutic option,” said Dr. Michael Joyner, leader of the national research trial, in a released statement.
“We also will collect data so we can understand how best to use plasma to treat COVID-19,” he said.
The nationwide research depends on recovered coronavirus patients making donations to the program. And there continues to be a lag in available plasma, Sula said.
But he said because the research requires donations of only plasma — the liquid portion of blood — approved donors can contribute once a week as long as they continue to have the virus’s antibodies.
Furthermore, each plasma donation can benefit three or four patients, meaning a donor can help as many as 12 to 16 seriously ill patients in a month’s time, Sula said.
Potential donors must be symptom free for 28 days — without fever or cough — and have tested negative for COVID-19 after having previously tested positive or been considered a presumed positive by health officials. Donations can be made after 14 to 27 days following the negative test, Sula said.
Kanner said early indications of this method coming out of China indicate it may be helpful, but it’s too early to make broad conclusions yet. Sula and Kong agreed, but said they remain hopeful.
“My personal feeling is I have faith in this because it’s worked in other viral infections and the science is sound,” Kong said.
On the other hand, COVID-19 is a “new and complicated disease,” he said.
“I am optimistic about it and I’m glad we have it in northern Michigan.”
