TRAVERSE CITY — Contractors are restarting their engines this week, anxious to get back in the race after being idled for weeks by coronavirus-related work restrictions.
No one knows how the race will end.
“I don’t know what this will be like,” said Scott Norris of Scott Norris Construction. “For us, all the jobs stopped and now they’re starting again.
“It feels more like a glitch, I suppose — a big glitch,” he said.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to reopen the economy allows construction crews back on job sites beginning Thursday.
“We’re ready to go,” contractor Michael Klein of Leelanau Builders LLC said Wednesday.
Klein’s crew of nine construction workers and three office staff were idled by pandemic restrictions, all his projects stopped cold.
“We typically run four or five at a time. Right now we have four open jobs,” he said. “It’s been a challenge. We’re hoping that everybody can return to work with a big positive attitude.”
Workers will return to job sites that will function differently than before the pandemic.
“Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order ... allowing commercial construction to begin on May 7 recognizes of the ability of Michigan’s contractors to do their job safely and protect the men and women who build our state and the general public,” Damian P. Hill, president of the Associated General Contractors of Michigan, said in a release.
“When you combine construction’s built-in protections including distance between skilled trades, use of personal protective equipment and working outdoors with added protocols to address COVID-19, it’s all systems go for a return to work,” said Hill.
Local contractors are taking health measures to heart.
“We are following the state guidelines and getting all the PPE that we can, and educating our employees, and setting up our job sites with hand-washing stations where we can, and others with hand sanitizer,” said MAC Custom Homes Executive Assistant Marcy Hurst.
“I know it’s going to be a new way of doing business for the guys on site — cleaning requirements and social distancing,” she said.
Hurst plans to install signs at each construction site with a QR code that workers can scan with a smartphone and be prompted to answer health questions. The company also plans to minimize human-to-human contact by scheduling subcontractors’ site visits at different times.
MAC Custom Homes had four projects in progress that were stalled by the shutdown.
“Schedules get adjusted all the time in this business, but it’s like you took a six-week chunk out of the schedule and — we’re at the same place we were six weeks ago,” Hurst said.
“Another concern is availability of materials. That’s something that we’re seeing because production has been essentially stopped,” Hurst added.
It may take awhile for the supply chain of construction mater- ials to catch up with growing demand.
Michigan’s residential construction permits are up 10 percent from last year, according to Bob Filka, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.