ONEKAMA — Jason Bradford’s parents made the trek from Onekama to Cadillac to see their son coach Glen Lake’s girls basketball team in a face off with Cadillac in one of the area’s most-anticipated matchups of the season.
Only the game was canceled before tipoff.
At least they got a fish fry out of it.
A positive COVID-19 test in the Cadillac junior varsity program led Bradford, Glen Lake’s coach, to cancel the game as a precaution ahead of the district tournament that begins Monday. He feared if the outbreak spread to a Vikings varsity player, the health department could require his entire team to quarantine, which would force them to opt out of the playoffs.
So Bradford’s parents turned around once they found out — and got a fish fry at Culver’s on the way back to Onekama.
Basketball teams may not have the same luxury if contact tracing rears its ugly head during the postseason. They won’t go anywhere, nonetheless get a meal out of it.
“There’s a lot of stress and a lot of anxiety,” Bradford said. “Even the girls on the team, they don’t want to be the one that ends it for everybody else, so they’re taking precautions themselves.”
Some teams are already going into the postseason not at full strength. Gaylord St. Mary has its top three guards out for districts with contact tracing. Manton’s boys had to pick up Friday’s games against Cadillac because the Rangers hadn’t played in nearly two weeks and felt going into the playoffs with such a long layoff would be disastrous.
At least 30 boys and girls basketball teams already opted out of the postseason, including the Central Lake girls basketball team, as well as boys teams from Pine River and Evart.
Teams playing short-handed
A Record-Eagle survey of area boys and girls basketball coaches found that 44% of teams had games canceled because of COVID-19 contact tracing this season, while 50% experienced a game called off because of a positive test of a player on their team or their opponent’s.
Fifty-six percent of teams played short-handed at some point this season because of contact tracing that forced players to quarantine, while only 11% played games without some players because of actual positive tests on their teams.
Only 22% of teams had some or all players opt out of in-person learning. Those that did opt out were almost exclusively larger schools.
Teams felt a large ripple effect that’s maimed the schedules, giving little time to get in-game experience. Numerous teams only were able to get in around 10 or 12 games this season, when most thought they’d be able to get 16-18 at the beginning of the campaign.
The nature of the virus made it increasingly difficult to keep full teams, and their stars, on the court.
“The last month has been constant, there’s been an uptick (in cases),” said Manton girls coach JP Katona. “All my kids go face-to-face learning, so if they sit next to a kid that tested positive, boom, 10 days.”
The Highland Conference voted not to award a conference championship this season because so many games have been called off this season.
Kingsley girls basketball head coach Matt Schelich found out an hour and a half before last Monday’s game against North Bay that leading scorer Coral Bott couldn’t play because of contact tracing.
Johannesburg-Lewiston missed three games with a quarantine, giving the Cardinals just one practice after that break to prepare for rival Gaylord St. Mary. J-L head coach Heather Huff later missed several games herself in quarantine from contact tracing.
Manton’s girls lost two starters to quarantine Sunday, the same day another quit, leaving the Rangers with no bench players in a Monday loss to Houghton Lake.
Leland boys basketball lost five players — four of its top seven — since the weekend of March 6, just getting them back this week. During that stretch, the Comets lost pivotal conference games against Kingsley, Benzie Central and Frankfort to drop out of the league title chase.
Inconsistent answers
Ohio changed its quarantine guidelines to no longer require students that had “an incidental exposure” in a classroom setting to quarantine if they participate in youth sports, don’t have COVID-19 symptoms, and follow appropriate sports guidelines.
The Manton boys basketball team already endured two separate 10-day quarantines in which the team cancelled league games. The Highland Conference in particular experienced sweeping issues with cancellations because of contact tracing in schools like Houghton Lake, McBain, Roscommon and Lake City — all of which have lost games because of tracing.
“The hardest thing as a coach is how do you improve as a team when you are taking big gaps off?” Rangers boys head coach Ryan Hiller said. “You don’t get in rhythm, don’t get to practice things that you are struggling with and when kids are quarantined they are expected to do a lot on their own.”
Hiller said his team, which is 8-2, struggled with returning to play after having to isolate from one another for much of the shortened six-week season. The lack of in-game reps and practice time took a toll on the young Rangers squad, according to Hiller.
“I feel like we always get better by the end of the year and that is a struggle as a coach because I can’t say we’re getting better,” Hiller said. “We’re maybe maintaining what we had, but it’s very difficult to get better.”
Schools are already experiencing a shortage of practice time between games, with most teams playing three contests a week whenever possible. Toss forced cancellations on top of packed schedules and schools are looking at a total of about 15 full-contact practices before the playoffs.
It has also been difficult to reschedule games on a moment’s notice or trying to convince opposing teams to play following a quarantine, Hiller says.
“I couldn’t be more proud really of how that generation has handled all of this,” Benzie Central girls basketball coach Sarah Ross said. “They could just whine and cry about it or be mad about it, but for the most part they do it and step into their position when they need to. The kids have really stepped up and been amazing through all of this. But as coaches, it’s hard to watch them go through it.”
The consistency is the hardest thing to keep, according to Ross. The Huskies have had girls forced into quarantine, making the day-to-day roster fluid.
“You don’t have any idea who is going to be there the next day because a kid tests positive at school and even if they are six feet apart in class, they are making them quarantine,” Ross said. “Even when teams are being as responsible as they can, they are still getting dinged with quarantine and it makes it almost impossible to coach or plan ahead.”
One thing the Huskies have been able to keep consistent is their conviction to maintaining their own “bubble” to try and ensure the season finishes. Ross said she and her team spoke at the start of the season about sacrificing social lives and outside interactions to continue playing.
“We’ve talked about controllables and uncontrollables all season long,” Traverse City St. Francis girls basketball coach Tyler Schell said.
Contenders like the Traverse City Central hockey team decided in recent weeks to transition back to online school to remove themselves from contact tracing vulnerabilities.
Athletes starting competition in the winter playoffs are all too familiar with having their season shut down. Teams experiencing shutdowns have no more room for error. Some have returned before the playoffs, such as Petoskey hockey, while others would have to bow out of postseason play because of contact tracing.
Contact tracing contact sports
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan — which has jurisdiction over Antrim, Otsego, Charlevoix and Emmet counties — reported that from February 26 to March 12, it identified 277 cases of COVID-19 and one-third were among those aged 13-19 years old.
COVID-19 contact tracing impacts anyone who was within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more.
Contact tracers typically work with school personnel and sometimes coaches to determine who falls under those brackets.
Dr. Josh Meyerson, Medical Director for multiple health departments in northern Michigan, said the nature of how COVID-19 spreads means transmission is more likely the longer a person is around someone that’s infected.
Combined, he oversees contact tracing investigations for 10 counties in the northwest Lower Peninsula.
Fifteen minutes is one thing, but several hours for a game or practice is a whole different topic.
“When you look at teammates and students that are on the same team together, they do a lot together,” Meyerson said. “Maybe they take a bus to a game, they’re doing all sorts of things, they tend to be friends, they hang out together, they have meals together. All the positives that go with being on a sports team ultimately increases the risk of transmission.”
The Health Department sometimes recommends quarantining entire teams because of the increased contact. In other cases, like when COVID-positive players stopped going to practice upon recognizing symptoms, there may be just one or two players.
Meyerson said in no instances has the health department deliberately ordered a team to suspend play or cancel games. When too many players are determined to be a close contact, however, it may force that decision upon school administration.
“We don’t tell them that they can’t necessarily practice or compete,” Meyerson said. “Certainly when you start having one case, and often the one case leads to two or three or four cases on that team, they don’t have anyone left who can play because they’re all under quarantine.”
While Meyerson said he could not determine the source of the outbreaks, he thinks it could be from both sporting events and things happening outside of the game.
He didn’t think, however, that infected players and students had any bearing on the fans who attended the games they played at.
“I think the teams do institute good practices to try to reduce that spread,” Meyerson said. “But still, when you have a group that’s together for a long period of time, that’s the nature of why this is an infectious disease.”
Meyerson admitted it may be frustrating for players, particularly when athletes wear a mask during play and think they’re doing everything they can to reduce the spread of the virus.
His best advice to student athletes who think they are sick: Isolate themselves and seek testing as soon as possible to prevent spreading the disease to others on the team.
“The quicker we can get a hold of that and figure that all out, we can hopefully keep that that case isolate or just maybe a few cases instead of a large outbreak,” Meyerson said. “An opposite end of that, if people aren’t doing that, and are like ‘Well, I’m not feeling great, but it’s probably nothing, and I’ll just go anyways.’ What happens is then you can have secondary and tertiary cases, that end up just dragging out the length of time that that team is affected by that outbreak.”