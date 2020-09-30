JACKSON — Consumers Energy will devote $12 million to help its Michigan customers affected the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.
“We stand with Michigan and are working around the clock to help our friends and neighbors through a time like no other,” Consumers Energy president and chief executive officer Patti Poppe said in the release.
“Our company’s $12 million contribution will provide a lifeline to many families and businesses, helping them stay on their feet until we can defeat the pandemic and Michigan can fully reopen.”
The utility set a goal to help about 25,000 households and 1,000 small businesses with the assistance. Funding will go directly to customers in need and to Michigan nonprofit organizations, the release stated.
The release said people can seek help by calling 2-1-1, a free service that connects people with nonprofit agencies in their communities, including the new financial help that Consumers Energy is announcing.
If a Consumers Energy customer is struggling to pay a bill, they also can call 800-477-5050.
Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy. It provides natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.
