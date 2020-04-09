DETROIT — During a time of crisis, it isn’t hard to find heroes.
A pair of Congressional proposals looks to recognize financially those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A pay increase for essential workers and an incentive program to attract and retain other key personnel is the backbone of a proposed COVID-19 Heroes Fund. U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) proposed the measure on Tuesday as a reward for those “essential frontline workers” battling the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s important to tell these critical workers not only are they important, they deserve to be compensated for the risks they take for themselves and their families,” Peters said in a conference call with the media early Wednesday afternoon.
The proposal calls for a $13 an hour premium pay increase capped at $25,000 for essential frontline workers as well as a $15,000 recruitment incentive for care workers and first responders.
The premium pay increase is backdated to the start of the public health emergency and eligibility would run through Dec. 31.
“Every day they put themselves at risk,” Peters said.
On the conference call, Peters said he hopes the Heroes Fund proposal is part of the fourth COVID bill from Congress.
A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) said the Congressman was not familiar with the Heroes Fund proposal from Peters.
Bergman co-sponsored a similar sounding measure with U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) in the House on Wednesday. The Heroes Act would provide a four-month federal tax holiday to “law enforcement officers, corrections officers, firefighters, EMT’s, paramedics, pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, doctors, hospital and licensed medical facility support staff, and senior care facility staff,” according to a release from Bergman’s office.
“This legislation, which is modeled after current tax exemption for military members serving in combat, is just one small way for us to thank and honor the effort these men and women continue to make every day for our communities and country,” Bergman said in the release.
Peters also referenced the military’s hazard pay in the pandemic premium pay increase proposed in the Heroes Fund.
Because it is early in the process, Peters said there is no way to come up with a cost estimate.
“Our focus has to be getting through this public health crisis and then restarting the economy as quickly as possible as carefully as possible,” he said.
