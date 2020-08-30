TRAVERSE CITY — It was early April when staff at the county health department say they began hearing from the public about complying with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.
Where can I buy thermometers to check my employees, a business owner wanted to know.
A cashier at a neighborhood market just traveled out of state and wasn’t sure when he could go back to work.
One woman just wanted to know if she could visit her horse at a boarding facility.
Within days, however, the questions turned to complaints and sanitarians answering the hotline at the Grand Traverse County Health Department were inundated.
Between April 9 and August 13, the GTCHD received 452 complaints about area businesses — 262 via an online form on the department’s website and 190 from the hotline, according to information the Record-Eagle received in a Freedom of Information Act request.
No early help from MDARD
Some businesses were named in multiple complaints — most commonly about customers or employees not wearing masks —and the names appearing repeatedly were most likely to be party stores, gas stations with convenience stores and small grocery stores, the information showed.
These stores are regulated by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development — not the health department — yet enforcement help was initially hard to come by, said Environmental Health Director Dan Thorell.
“Right off the bat we tried to engage them,” Thorell said, “but the message we got from the higher ups of MDARD was, ‘We’re not going to deal with executive order complaints.’ It was very, very frustrating.”
Thorell said he and his environmental health staff decided to take on investigating the complaints themselves, even though the local health department knew little about the operation of markets, gas stations or small grocery stores.
There was no one else to do it, he said.
“We couldn’t just ignore the complaints,” Thorell said. “I know some other county health departments that have limited resources like we do, sent complaints to the attorney general’s office, but we knew that wasn’t going to get the necessary attention.”
Masks and the Mayfield Country Store
On July 27, Annette Kiel, owner of Mayfield Country Store, got a phone call.
“They told me I had 24 hours to comply,” Kiel said, during an interview at her store.
Kiel said she was requiring social distancing in the store, and had a rigorous sanitizing schedule, but someone had called the health department to complain Kiel and her staff weren’t wearing masks.
The busy Garfield Road store is a fixture between Traverse City and Kingsley, and sells a little bit of everything —lottery tickets, hardware, liquor, candy, cold pop, plus homemade deli sandwiches and made-to-order pizza.
“Those pizza ovens get up to 600 degrees,” Kiel said, gesturing to a giant stainless steel oven behind the counter. “I had two girls who work back there about pass out from the masks.”
Kiel said the health department call was handled professionally, and she doesn’t begrudge investigators who are just doing their jobs, but she doesn’t agree with the mask mandate. She said as much in a social media post, which she eventually had to delete.
“It went too viral,” Kiel said. “The comments were terrible. Threatening. This little store is my retirement. I can’t play Russian roulette with it.”
The Mayfield Country Store used to be open seven days a week, but Kiel had to close on Sundays. Two employees told her they can’t wear a mask, whether for physical or perhaps psychological reasons, and they now no longer work there.
Being short-staffed, Kiel said she hasn’t had a day off since Memorial Day.
She and her employees now comply with the mask order — if she didn’t, the health department told her, she’d get a summons, could lose her business license and her liquor license, and would have to meet with someone in the prosecutor’s office.
A letter to the Governor
Thorell said the kind of phone call Kiel received now comes from an MDARD investigator, not a local sanitarian in his office, but the change came only after a lot of pushback.
On July 17, Thorell and colleagues from 46 counties and 13 local health departments in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, signed a letter to Gov. Whitmer conveying their “grave concern” about the vulnerability of the area to the effects of COVID-19.
One of the issues highlighted was MDARD’s initial unwillingness to help with enforcement action, which signers said put the burden squarely on local health workers.
“Masking complaints are being diverted to local health departments, where our staff are trying to sort them out and respond; however, they are not equipped to respond to escalated situations or issue citations,” the letter stated. “In addition, state agencies, such as MDARD and EGLE, are refusing to help enforce Executive Orders, which puts local health departments in an even more difficult position.”
The way MDARD works with local health departments on enforcement has evolved over time, said Jennifer Holton, MDARD director of communications.
Executive Order 2020-08
On Aug. 4, Gov. Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-08, which Thorell said “forces” MDARD to respond and Holten said “directed” them to.
“MDARD immediately implemented a process for consumers and employees to report violations or concerns,” Holton said, of the agency’s actions after the executive order, “as well as a process for MDARD inspectors to document and respond to these complaints.”
“This process was shared with local health departments and the public,” she added, sharing that the public can make complaints on MDARD’s website at michigan.gov/mdard.
Either way, Thorell said he and staff at the health department knew the executive order was coming and reacted accordingly.
In late July, they started referring anyone who made a complaint about a market or a gas station convenience store or a party store, to MDARD’s online complaint form.
The log of complaints to the health department bears this out.
Multiple complaints and compliance
From April through mid-July, sanitarians reported making repeated phone calls to businesses like Kiel’s.
Roy’s General Store, Fresh Coast Market, Bayside Market, Francisco’s, Shanny’s, 7-11 and a number of Shell gas stations have all received multiple complaints about masks. More specifically, about employees and customers not wearing them.
After the executive order, those complaints were referred straight to MDARD, information from the health department showed.
Rob Hentschel, chair of Grand Traverse County’s board of commissioners, as well as an owner, with family members, of Roy’s General Store, acknowledged Roy’s had received complaints.
“For Roy’s, the challenge we have is we have an employee who has asthma and can’t wear a mask all the time,” he said. “But we’ve also got citizens who think it is their job to police these things.”
“If you talk to Central Dispatch, they’re getting 911 calls from people reporting people on the street for walking too close together,” he added. “So some people have just gone off the deep end.”
Jason Torey, director of Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch, said a dispatcher did receive a call reporting the too-close walkers some time ago, and that call volume often mirrors the issuance of a new executive order.
Hentschel said he has takes complaint calls from customers, hears people out, thanks them for their input, then explains that the store is in compliance and they follow health department guidelines.
Thorell said he follows a similar strategy in his efforts at getting stores with repeat complaints to comply.
“Some people have voiced that they don’t agree with the governor and the executive orders,” Thorell said. “We’ll listen. We’ll let them vent. Then say, ‘Look, you may not agree with it, but this is the law of the land. Until that changes, we have to enforce these rules. The easiest course of action is to comply.”
In the meantime, Holton said MDARD now considers non-compliance with a COVID-19 executive order to be evidence of a “public health hazard” or “imminent and substantial hazard to the public health” under the Food Law.
Since the complaint form went live, MDARD has received about 400 complaints statewide, Holton said.
