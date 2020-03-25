TRAVERSE CITY — A group of local tourism companies is offering free curb-to-curb courier service to allow businesses to get product to customers.
Designated Driver TC, in conjunction with Bay Life Getaways, Happytown Rickshaws and The River Outfitters, seeks to provide safe “COVID Courier” service to help businesses inside the Traverse City city limits remain viable while the public health emergency continues.
“It’s simple … we are here to help,” Michelle Corteggiano said in a release. “Being a business in the wine industry, we just had to tell our drivers that there’s no work until further notice so we understand how real this is. The first thing we thought was, ‘how can we help?’”
Corteggiano owns Bay Life Getaways, Designated Driver TC and Happytown Rickshaws. Tawny Hammond is co-owner of The River Outfitters.
“We’ll pick up curbside, we’ll store items in a closed container and sanitize between every delivery,” said Corteggiano.
Customers of Folgarelli’s Market & Wine Shop began using the free service late last week.
“She (Corteggiano) called me up and said, ‘We’ve got time, lets do this,’” said Darric Newman, Folgarelli’s owner.
There’s no charge to either businesses or customers for the delivery service, but customers are asked to tip the drivers to help defray gasoline costs.
Newman said Folgarelli’s hasn’t had to lay off any employees despite the slowdown because of COVID-19.
“We’re staying busy, and I’m able to keep my staff all employed, so it’s all good,” he said.
Corteggiano and Hammond hope the tip-only delivery service will help businesses weather the hard times.
“Nothing galvanizes a community more than a crisis of this proportion,” Hammond said in the release.
“Our company ethic is about creating a healthy and vibrant community not only for visitors, but for all that live and work here also. If we can help our community family get what they need during this trying time for so many, we will.”
Visit www.covidcourier.com or text 231.486.8055 to request a courier.
