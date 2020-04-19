TRAVERSE CITY — There is no foolproof shield from the novel coronavirus.
But several northern Michigan businesses continue to do their part to protect those on the front lines — and even the sidelines — battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these shields are the work of a single company while others are collaborations, sometimes with seemingly unrelated companies.
Image360 and the Traverse Area District Library Assistant Director of Technology Scott Morey worked in conjunction to create face shields.
According to a post on TADL’s Facebook page, the shields went to “Traverse City’s front line workers.”
Andrew Kohlmann, owner of the Traverse City Image360 franchise, said the sign company provided the plastic shields and TADL used its new 3-D printer to fabricate the headband.
“We have the capability of doing that in house,” Kohlman said of headband. “We might explore doing that, too.”
A pair of Gaylord companies, Mayfair Plastics and H & S Mold, produced face shields for Munson Healthcare workers, according to a social media post from Munson Healthcare Foundations.
Magna International’s manufacturing division in Boyne City, LexaMar, is making face shields to help alleviate the shortage, according to Scott Worden, the senior manager for corporate communications and public relations at Magna’s headquarters in Troy. LexaMar has donated 20,000 shields.
Upholstery Alternative in Traverse City, Shaggy’s Copper Country Skis in Boyne City, 1-800-STENCIL in Boyne City, DreamIndustries, LLC in Traverse City and A.L.P. Lexalite in Charlevoix have all cranked out personal protection equipment in response to shortages.
Image360 is also producing sneeze guards as a protective device for businesses. A financial office in Cadillac already has installed the guards, and other area companies have discussed placing orders.
