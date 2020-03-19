Lobbies closed, rules suspended
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently closed its lobbies to the public, except for individuals with appointments. Public assistance clients and applicants can do their interview over the phone. People can still submit paperwork, review benefit information, report changes, apply for benefits and determine eligibility online.
Additionally, the MDHHS is suspending rules requiring families to attend orientations at Michigan Works offices or complete employment activities to receive or apply for cash assistance through the Family Independence Program. Call the local office at 231-941-3900 to learn more.
DNR adjusts events scheduleLANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will cancel, postpone or modify several public meetings and events, following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s statewide guidelines. The Michigan Natural Resources Commission encourages the public to submit questions and comments via NRC@Michigan.gov instead of attending the March 19 meeting to limit face-to-face interactions.
The DNR Fisheries Division canceled its “Conversations and Coffee” event, which was set March 25 at Platte River State Fish Hatchery in Beulah. Some events could be rescheduled as virtual meetings.
UP teens died from carbon monoxide
BARAGA — Two of three Upper Peninsula teens found unconscious in a running vehicle in February died from carbon monoxide poisoning, a sheriff said.
The deaths of Dylan Roberts of L’Anse and Christopher Turpeinen of Pelkie shocked their small communities, especially the L’Anse school district. A third teenager emerged from a coma three days after the Feb. 17 incident.
WLUC-TV said Baraga County Sheriff Rick Johnson released the cause of the deaths after toxicology tests were completed.
“Both of these boys were widely known throughout the school,” classmate Addison Mattson said in February. “They weren’t just friends to just one or two people. They were friends with everybody.”
