TRAVERSE CITY — All Michigan Secretary of State offices are closed to follow the most recent stay-at-home order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Department of State is temporarily unable to provide in-person services or renewals by mail, but late fees are waived for any expired items since March 16. Many services are available at Michigan.gov/SOS.
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission plans to reopen Four Mile Road on March 27. Crews expect to finish the repairs on a high-pressure gas line between Oak Drive and U.S. 31. Motorists should take Three Mile Road until the project is done.
TRAVERSE CITY — MyGreenFills offers free hand and laundry soap from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. The business sells non-toxic hand soap and home cleaning products in refillable containers. Text “free soap” to 773-770-4377 for the address and instructions. Donations are appreciated.
TRAVERSE CITY — The local Aleda E. Lutz VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic offers virtual care options, including telephone or video appointments, prescription refills, text message reminders and messaging through My HealtheVet patient portal. Veterans are encouraged to use online tools for regular or non-urgent questions. Reach the Traverse City office at 989-497-2500, ext. 11412.
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan recently received a $26,000 donation from Meijer, Inc. to support an urgent needs fund, a partnership between Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, Rotary Charities, the Oleson Foundation and United Way. Funds go to local nonprofit, government and education organizations that provide food, hygiene, senior citizen, utility and rent and other services. Learn more at gtrcf.org/give/urgentneeds.
TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Traverse City Association recently launched the “Shop Small Shop Safe” program to encourage community members to support local retail and restaurants during closures. The DTCA gives customers a $10 downtown gift certificate for each $50 gift card they buy. Email info@downtowntc.com with proof of purchase.
KALKASKA — Kalkaska and Antrim county veteran affairs offices suspend all in-person appointments and staff is working from home until at least April 13, as per Gov. Whitmer’s order. Limited services are available to area veterans.
Phone or email the offices to discuss options.
- Kalkaska: 231-258-3370, mpauch@kalkaskacounty.org
- Antrim: 231-350-6545, bedellw@antrimcounty.org
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC decided to cancel face-to-face classes through April 27 and postpone the May 2 commencement ceremony. Instructors will contact students about taking their final exams remotely. Graduation is delayed until August or a double ceremony will take place in May 2021. All college events are halted at least until mid-May, and campuses are shutdown until April 13.
TRAVERSE CITY — The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan extended the deadline for its annual scholarship application process from March 31 to April 24. Scholarships are open to members, current employees and immediate family members.
Application and requirements are available at www.bxtvc.com under the Resources tab. Applications can be mailed, dropped off or emailed to Kendra@bxtvc.com.
